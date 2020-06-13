MOVIE THEATERS AND MORE CAN REOPEN

Image Credit: Shutterstock

June 13, 2020 (San Diego) – The latest easing of COVID-19 restrictions are rolling out. Since yesterday, June 12th, indoor movie theaters can reopen and film production of TVs and movies can resume. Also allowed to reopen, with limitations, are gyms, bars and wineries, swimming pools, hotels and other rental properties for travelers, and major tourist attractions such as zoos, aquariums, galleries and museums.

In addition, racetracks and card rooms may reopen, and professional sporting events can be held – but without spectators.

Masks and social distancing will be required when not eating or drinking at all of these facilities. Steps for business owners to follow and guidance are on the County’s Safe Reopening page.

Despite these steps to return life closer to normal, county health officer Dr. Wilma Wooten (photo, right, courtesy: County News Center) warns, “Several communities across the nation have seen a spike in case numbers after reopening their economies. We need to remain vigilant and continue to use the measures that have slowed the spread of COVID-19.”

A few businesses are still required to remain closed due to the pandemic, including convention centers, concert venues, nail salons, therapeutic massage businesses and tattoo parlors.

Around 3% of those tested countywide are testing positive for the virus. As of Thursday, 110 new cases and five ore deaths were reported. Currently there are 56 active outbreaks, though all but 12 of those are in skilled nursing homes or other congregate living facilities.

La Mesa, where thousands of protesters and rioters had raised concerns over a possible spike in coronavirus cases, has had only a small rise since those events, with 23 new cases since May 30th.

The County’s COVID-19 webpage contains additional information on the disease, including a graph showing new positive cases and total cases reported by date. The data is also broken down by gender, race and ethnic/race group. The County also publishes the Weekly Coronavirus Disease Surveillance Report. An interactive dashboard with several COVID-19 indicators is being updated daily. For more information, visit coronavirus-sd.com