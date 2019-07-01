OUR JULY, AUGUST AND SEPT. 2019 RADIO SHOWS ARE NOW ONLINE

Our radio shows from July, August and September 2019 are now online. For links to listen plus an index with full list of topics and interviews in each show, click here or click the "read more" link and scroll down for audio links below the index. (Audio files may take a few moments to load.)

Our recent interviews include Jack Shu and Janet Castanos, advocates for police oversight in La Mesa, Krista Powers with the Mt. Helix Foundation, Waran Arsan with Youth Build, Ammar Campa Najjar, Democratic candidate for the 50th Congressional district, Cory Briggs, candidate for San Diego City Attorney, and La Mesa Councilman Bill Baber on the city’s community choice energy and cannabis legalization actions.

The East County Magazine Show airs Mondays and Fridays from 5 to 6 p.m. on KNSJ, 89.1 FM. Our shows rerun on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Monday, July 1, 2019

Intro

E-coli outbreak tied to county fair at Del Mar

Newsmaker interviews: Jack Shu and Janet Castanos, advocates for La Mesa police oversight

Destination East County: top festivals and events

Fourth of July special: interviews with founding fathers

Friday, July 5, 2019 – rerun of July 1

Monday, July 8, 2019

Intro

Wildfire insurance losses

Jamul-Otay housing development approved

Earthquake readiness after 7.1 quake

Roger Roberts, ex-Chamber leader, dies

HCD funds forums

Air B&B party problems

Doctors loan repayments

DMV hours extended

Trump diverts National Park funds

Agricultural report: Campo Farmer’s market, Grossmont Farmer’s market launch

Alpine homesteading class

Destination East County: top festivals and events

Summer library reading challenge

Summer feeding sites

Oktoberfest deal reached in La Mesa

On the Road: Desert View Tower, Jacumba Hot Springs

Cool Zones

Friday, July 12, 2019

Intro

Extreme heat warning

Judge denies Rep. Hunter motion

Capitol Report: Race to replace Hunter

Hunter hypocrisy: his lawyer gave Clinton money, but he criticizes pro-Clinton prosecutor as biased

Charter school closures delayed

County Water Authority cited for violation

Green Scene: Bees swarming

East County Leadership Council: Regional Issues forum

Lakeside livestock killings

Crimebeat: Baja bug bust

BB gun damage to businesses

Agricultural Report: Farmer’s market in Campo, farm classes in Alpine

Destination East County: top festivals and events

Reservoir hours cut

Insurance Commissioner Lara took industry donations

Summer library reading challenges

Monday, July 15 , 2019 – rerun of July 12

Friday, July 19, 2019

Tribal Beat: Kumeyaay seek to evic County Fire Authority from Julian station

Border Fire

Ex-Councilman Kalasho and wife arraigned for contempt

Green Scene: Cottonwood sand mine scoping, El Cajon Council Climate plan

HART team to help homeless

Solar Spring

Xylitol warning

Newsmaker interview: Krista Powers, Mt. Helix Park Foundation

ECM wins SPJ award for West Fire reporting

Immigration sweeps – 20 San Diego arrests

Capitol Report: House condemns Trump racist tweets

Public News Service: Gun survivors actions, climate change updates

Weather: Thunderstorms forecast

Bees swarming

Monday, July 22, 2019

Intro

Thunderstorms forecast locally

Public News service: Heat wave, impeachment introduced, wildlife bill

Green Scene: County holds community choice energy forums

HEART team helps homeless

Crimebeat: Borrego Springs murder-suicide

Public News Service: Calif. English learners funding

Health: Hummus recall, Xylitol warning

ECM wins SPJ award for reporting on West Fire in Alpine

Newsmaker interview: Warsan Arsan, Youth Will

Newsmaker interview: Krista Powers, Mt. Helix Park Foundation (rerun)

Tribal Beat: Kumeyaay land trust seeks to evict County Fire Authority in Julian

Campo Stone Store

Friday, July 26, 2019

Intro

Green Scene: heat waves, records broken worldwide

Weather: Storms and extreme heat forecast

Sandbags available at fire stations in East County

Shark sightings

Arts & Music: Magnolia Center’s opening lineup in El Cajon

Marines halt Rep. Hunter’s use of materials on mailer

People Power Deputy heroes with national award

Blue pain pill causing deaths

Immigrant owned businesses

Calif. Redistricting Commission seeks members

Equifax settlement announced

Destination East County: Top festivals and events

Public News Service: Federal death penalty, presidential debate preview and more

Green Scene: bee pesticide ban lifted

East County Leadership Council regional issues forum

Xylitol warning

Crimebeat: Xusha Brown’s killers are sentenced

Emergency preparedness tips

Monday, July 29, 2019

Intro

Lawsuit over Otay Ranch 14 filed over fire and environmental threats

Dehesa Fire

Runaway rescued

Newsmaker: Ammar Campa-Najjar, interview on his 2020 candidacy for Hunter’s seat

Friday, August 2, 2019

Intro

Lawsuit challenge Otay Ranch approval

Green Scene: Court overturns Hosking Ranch approval in Julian

Crimebeat: Lemon Grove Councilman Arambula’s wife attacked; predator Quarles to be released

Olango shooting by El Cajon Police officer justified, jury finds

Newsmaker interview: Cory Briggs, City Attorney candidate

Destination East County: top festivals and events

La Mesa Farmer’s Market will stay downtown

County park closures in August; trail safety tips

Cabins for disabled campers

Firefighting helicopter

Arts and Music: SDSU filmmaker’s role in Lion King movie

Monday, August 5, 2019 – rerun of Aug. 2 show

Friday, August 9, 2019

Intro

Public News Service: Migrant raids, gun permits, public lands threatened

Mass shootings

Public News Service: White supremacy protests in CA

Wildfire insurance: companies stop policies in many CA areas

La Mesa Farmer’s market stays downtown

Groom brain dead after Lakeside hit and run

Tobacco sales to minors increase

Capitol Report: Carl DeMaio runs for Hunter’s seat in Congress; prosecutors seek to delay Margaret Hunter’s sentencing

Otay Ranch housing lawsuit

Destination East County: top festivals and events

Health warning: Hantavirus found locally

Monday, August 12, 2019

Intro

Boy Scout abuse

Lemon Grove sales tax initiative

Agricultural Report: county’s top crops

Execessive heat watch

Green Scene: wolf pups

Blood bank needs donations

Public News Service: WIC eligibility bill

El Cajon tobacco regulations

County park closures in August

Jamul-Dulzura Planning Group has opening

Destination East County: top festivals and events

Newsmaker: Cory Briggs (rerun)

Health: Hantavirus found in Warner Springs

Friday, August 16, 2019

Rep. Hunter’s trial on corruption delayed

Border Fire south of Potrero

Firefighter go bags

Clear the Shelters Day

Lemon Grove tax measure

Green Scene: La Mesa approves community choice energy

Iron Mountain trail expansion

Blood drives

Cuyamaca College Latino Success award

Grilling safety tips

Destination East County: top festivals and events

Railway Centennial preview

Sounds of History: Dick Pennock, railway museum (rerun)

Campo Stone Store (rerun)

County crop report

Jamul-Dulzura planning group opening

Wildfire preparedness tips

Monday, August 19 – rerun of August 16

Friday, August 23, 2019

Intro

Capitol Report: Migrant child detention changes

Green Scene: Endangered Species Act changes

Crimebeat: Police use of force bill signed by CA Governor

Helix Water rate hike

Jefferson La Mesa housing okayed

Arts & Music: Santee Arts and Entertainment district planned

Lemon Grove community clean-up

Jamul-Dulzura planning group opening

Dogs heat warning

Newsmaker interview: Councilman Bill Baber, community choice in La Mesa

Destination East County: top festivals and events

Cool Zones

Green Scene: Iron Mountain preserve expansion

Firefighter go bags

Monday, August 26 – rerun of Aug. 23

Friday, August 30, 2019

Intro

Health alerts: Yellow Fever mosquitos found locally; measles exposure at Disneyland and L.A. airport

Crimebeat: Freeway shooting in La Mesa; baby murdered in La Mesa

Capitol Report: Trump’s mental health questioned; Issa ready to run for Hunter seat

Fall and winter weather forecast

Santee raises salaries

Economic crimes forum

Newsmaker: Bill Baber, cannabis ordinance coming before La Mesa Council

Sycuan buys Dehesa Fire Station

Albert the Bear dies at Lions, Tigers & Bears in Alpine

Public News Service: Trump administration wants to weaken oil and gas air pollution regulations

Destination East County: top festivals and events

Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 – rerun of Aug. 30 show

Friday, Sept. 6, 2019

Intro

Capitol Report: Congresswoman Susan Davis is retirning

Newcastle disease found in Ramona poultry

Newcastle town hall set for Sept. 10

Coyotes kill dogs in Santee

People Power: Water for Paradise

Glass cooktops recalled

Jail suicide prevention

Crimebeat: shots fired at synagogue in Del Cerro

Economic Crimes Forum Sept. 10 with District Attorney

Destination East County: top festivals and events

Chaldean Corner: Wadie Deddeh, first Iraqi-American legislator, dies

Bookshelf: Interview with Lynn Morgan-Spreen, Dakota Blues author (rerun)

Emergency preparedness tips

Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 – rerun of Sept. 6

Friday, Sept. 13, 2019

Intro

Newcastle in Ramona caused by birds moved from quarantine zone

Newscastle killings blamed on lab

Arts & Music: Magnolia Center, former East County Performing Arts Center, reopens after 10 year closure

Hemp farm in Potrero on site formerly sought by Blackwater

Capitol Report: Ray Lutz weighs run for 53rd Congressional district seat

Muslim groups ask House to investigate Rep. Hunter war crimes

Health alert: raw beef recall

Crimebeat: Church leaders locally indicted for forced labor

Health alert: CDC warns everyone to stop vaping due to sudden lung illnesses and deaths

El Cajon may ban vaping sales

Green Scene: County climate plan update; Supervisors vote for community choice energy

New meeting location for Supervisors during construction

People Power: Julian Town Square

Water for Paradise

Public News Service: McCabe probe, clean water rules weakened

Yellow Fever mosquitos found in East County

Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 – rerun of Sept. 13

Friday, Sept. 20, 2019

Intro

Capitol Report: Issa appointment stalled due to FBI background check

Waldron’s transit bill

Lemon Grove initiative to raise sales taxes kicks off

Crimebeat: Otay arson

Gov. Newsom executive order issued on vaping

Green Scene: free rides day on transit – trolleys and trains

Destination East County: top festivals and events

Newsmaker: Jeffrey Severinghaus, climate scientist (rerun)

Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 – rerun of Sept. 20

Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

Intro

Issa, DeMaio and Jones all running against Hunter

Elizabeth Warren, Democratic presidential contender, comes to San Diego

Whistleblower complaint sparks calls for Trump impeachment

Health alert: flour recalled

Kaiser healthcare strike settlement

Crimebeat: Judge blocks release of predator Quarles

