OUR JULY, AUGUST AND SEPT. 2019 RADIO SHOWS ARE NOW ONLINE

Our radio shows from July, August and September 2019 are now online.
Our recent interviews include Jack Shu and Janet Castanos, advocates for police oversight in La Mesa, Krista Powers with the Mt. Helix Foundation, Waran Arsan with Youth Build, Ammar Campa Najjar, Democratic candidate for the 50th Congressional district, Cory Briggs, candidate for San Diego City Attorney, and La Mesa Councilman Bill Baber on the city’s community choice energy and cannabis legalization actions.
Monday, July 1, 2019
E-coli outbreak tied to county fair at Del Mar
Newsmaker interviews: Jack Shu and Janet Castanos, advocates for La Mesa police oversight
Destination East County: top festivals and events
Fourth of July special: interviews with founding fathers
Friday, July 5, 2019 – rerun of July 1
Monday, July 8, 2019
Wildfire insurance losses
Jamul-Otay housing development approved
Earthquake readiness after 7.1 quake
Roger Roberts, ex-Chamber leader, dies
HCD funds forums
Air B&B party problems
Doctors loan repayments
DMV hours extended
Trump diverts National Park funds
Agricultural report: Campo Farmer’s market, Grossmont Farmer’s market launch
Alpine homesteading class
Destination East County: top festivals and events
Summer library reading challenge
Summer feeding sites
Oktoberfest deal reached in La Mesa
On the Road: Desert View Tower, Jacumba Hot Springs
Cool Zones
Friday, July 12, 2019
Extreme heat warning
Judge denies Rep. Hunter motion
Capitol Report: Race to replace Hunter
Hunter hypocrisy: his lawyer gave Clinton money, but he criticizes pro-Clinton prosecutor as biased
Charter school closures delayed
County Water Authority cited for violation
Green Scene: Bees swarming
East County Leadership Council: Regional Issues forum
Lakeside livestock killings
Crimebeat: Baja bug bust
BB gun damage to businesses
Agricultural Report: Farmer’s market in Campo, farm classes in Alpine
Destination East County: top festivals and events
Reservoir hours cut
Insurance Commissioner Lara took industry donations
Summer library reading challenges
Monday, July 15 , 2019 – rerun of July 12
Friday, July 19, 2019
Tribal Beat: Kumeyaay seek to evic County Fire Authority from Julian station
Border Fire
Ex-Councilman Kalasho and wife arraigned for contempt
Green Scene: Cottonwood sand mine scoping, El Cajon Council Climate plan
HART team to help homeless
Solar Spring
Xylitol warning
Newsmaker interview: Krista Powers, Mt. Helix Park Foundation
ECM wins SPJ award for West Fire reporting
Immigration sweeps – 20 San Diego arrests
Capitol Report: House condemns Trump racist tweets
Public News Service: Gun survivors actions, climate change updates
Weather: Thunderstorms forecast
Bees swarming
Monday, July 22, 2019
Thunderstorms forecast locally
Public News service: Heat wave, impeachment introduced, wildlife bill
Green Scene: County holds community choice energy forums
HEART team helps homeless
Crimebeat: Borrego Springs murder-suicide
Public News Service: Calif. English learners funding
Health: Hummus recall, Xylitol warning
ECM wins SPJ award for reporting on West Fire in Alpine
Newsmaker interview: Warsan Arsan, Youth Will
Newsmaker interview: Krista Powers, Mt. Helix Park Foundation (rerun)
Tribal Beat: Kumeyaay land trust seeks to evict County Fire Authority in Julian
Campo Stone Store
Friday, July 26, 2019
Green Scene: heat waves, records broken worldwide
Weather: Storms and extreme heat forecast
Sandbags available at fire stations in East County
Shark sightings
Arts & Music: Magnolia Center’s opening lineup in El Cajon
Marines halt Rep. Hunter’s use of materials on mailer
People Power Deputy heroes with national award
Blue pain pill causing deaths
Immigrant owned businesses
Calif. Redistricting Commission seeks members
Equifax settlement announced
Destination East County: Top festivals and events
Public News Service: Federal death penalty, presidential debate preview and more
Green Scene: bee pesticide ban lifted
East County Leadership Council regional issues forum
Xylitol warning
Crimebeat: Xusha Brown’s killers are sentenced
Emergency preparedness tips
Monday, July 29, 2019
Lawsuit over Otay Ranch 14 filed over fire and environmental threats
Dehesa Fire
Runaway rescued
Newsmaker: Ammar Campa-Najjar, interview on his 2020 candidacy for Hunter’s seat
Friday, August 2, 2019
Lawsuit challenge Otay Ranch approval
Green Scene: Court overturns Hosking Ranch approval in Julian
Crimebeat: Lemon Grove Councilman Arambula’s wife attacked; predator Quarles to be released
Olango shooting by El Cajon Police officer justified, jury finds
Newsmaker interview: Cory Briggs, City Attorney candidate
Destination East County: top festivals and events
La Mesa Farmer’s Market will stay downtown
County park closures in August; trail safety tips
Cabins for disabled campers
Firefighting helicopter
Arts and Music: SDSU filmmaker’s role in Lion King movie
Monday, August 5, 2019 – rerun of Aug. 2 show
Friday, August 9, 2019
Public News Service: Migrant raids, gun permits, public lands threatened
Mass shootings
Public News Service: White supremacy protests in CA
Wildfire insurance: companies stop policies in many CA areas
La Mesa Farmer’s market stays downtown
Groom brain dead after Lakeside hit and run
Tobacco sales to minors increase
Capitol Report: Carl DeMaio runs for Hunter’s seat in Congress; prosecutors seek to delay Margaret Hunter’s sentencing
Otay Ranch housing lawsuit
Destination East County: top festivals and events
Health warning: Hantavirus found locally
Monday, August 12, 2019
Boy Scout abuse
Lemon Grove sales tax initiative
Agricultural Report: county’s top crops
Execessive heat watch
Green Scene: wolf pups
Blood bank needs donations
Public News Service: WIC eligibility bill
El Cajon tobacco regulations
County park closures in August
Jamul-Dulzura Planning Group has opening
Destination East County: top festivals and events
Newsmaker: Cory Briggs (rerun)
Health: Hantavirus found in Warner Springs
Friday, August 16, 2019
Rep. Hunter’s trial on corruption delayed
Border Fire south of Potrero
Firefighter go bags
Clear the Shelters Day
Lemon Grove tax measure
Green Scene: La Mesa approves community choice energy
Iron Mountain trail expansion
Blood drives
Cuyamaca College Latino Success award
Grilling safety tips
Destination East County: top festivals and events
Railway Centennial preview
Sounds of History: Dick Pennock, railway museum (rerun)
Campo Stone Store (rerun)
County crop report
Jamul-Dulzura planning group opening
Wildfire preparedness tips
Monday, August 19 – rerun of August 16
Friday, August 23, 2019
Capitol Report: Migrant child detention changes
Green Scene: Endangered Species Act changes
Crimebeat: Police use of force bill signed by CA Governor
Helix Water rate hike
Jefferson La Mesa housing okayed
Arts & Music: Santee Arts and Entertainment district planned
Lemon Grove community clean-up
Jamul-Dulzura planning group opening
Dogs heat warning
Newsmaker interview: Councilman Bill Baber, community choice in La Mesa
Destination East County: top festivals and events
Cool Zones
Green Scene: Iron Mountain preserve expansion
Firefighter go bags
Monday, August 26 – rerun of Aug. 23
Friday, August 30, 2019
Health alerts: Yellow Fever mosquitos found locally; measles exposure at Disneyland and L.A. airport
Crimebeat: Freeway shooting in La Mesa; baby murdered in La Mesa
Capitol Report: Trump’s mental health questioned; Issa ready to run for Hunter seat
Fall and winter weather forecast
Santee raises salaries
Economic crimes forum
Newsmaker: Bill Baber, cannabis ordinance coming before La Mesa Council
Sycuan buys Dehesa Fire Station
Albert the Bear dies at Lions, Tigers & Bears in Alpine
Public News Service: Trump administration wants to weaken oil and gas air pollution regulations
Destination East County: top festivals and events
Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 – rerun of Aug. 30 show
Friday, Sept. 6, 2019
Capitol Report: Congresswoman Susan Davis is retirning
Newcastle disease found in Ramona poultry
Newcastle town hall set for Sept. 10
Coyotes kill dogs in Santee
People Power: Water for Paradise
Glass cooktops recalled
Jail suicide prevention
Crimebeat: shots fired at synagogue in Del Cerro
Economic Crimes Forum Sept. 10 with District Attorney
Destination East County: top festivals and events
Chaldean Corner: Wadie Deddeh, first Iraqi-American legislator, dies
Bookshelf: Interview with Lynn Morgan-Spreen, Dakota Blues author (rerun)
Emergency preparedness tips
Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 – rerun of Sept. 6
Friday, Sept. 13, 2019
Newcastle in Ramona caused by birds moved from quarantine zone
Newscastle killings blamed on lab
Arts & Music: Magnolia Center, former East County Performing Arts Center, reopens after 10 year closure
Hemp farm in Potrero on site formerly sought by Blackwater
Capitol Report: Ray Lutz weighs run for 53rd Congressional district seat
Muslim groups ask House to investigate Rep. Hunter war crimes
Health alert: raw beef recall
Crimebeat: Church leaders locally indicted for forced labor
Health alert: CDC warns everyone to stop vaping due to sudden lung illnesses and deaths
El Cajon may ban vaping sales
Green Scene: County climate plan update; Supervisors vote for community choice energy
New meeting location for Supervisors during construction
People Power: Julian Town Square
Water for Paradise
Public News Service: McCabe probe, clean water rules weakened
Yellow Fever mosquitos found in East County
Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 – rerun of Sept. 13
Friday, Sept. 20, 2019
Capitol Report: Issa appointment stalled due to FBI background check
Waldron’s transit bill
Lemon Grove initiative to raise sales taxes kicks off
Crimebeat: Otay arson
Gov. Newsom executive order issued on vaping
Green Scene: free rides day on transit – trolleys and trains
Destination East County: top festivals and events
Newsmaker: Jeffrey Severinghaus, climate scientist (rerun)
Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 – rerun of Sept. 20
Friday, Sept. 27, 2019
Issa, DeMaio and Jones all running against Hunter
Elizabeth Warren, Democratic presidential contender, comes to San Diego
Whistleblower complaint sparks calls for Trump impeachment
Health alert: flour recalled
Kaiser healthcare strike settlement
Crimebeat: Judge blocks release of predator Quarles
