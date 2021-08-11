By Ken and Chris Stone, Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Photo: San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit speaks at the funeral for Dan Walters, a police officer and former San Diego Padres catcher. Image from Facebook

August 11, 2021 (San Diego) - It was important to Dan Walters not to be forgotten.

More than a year after his death, hundreds of police officers and friends assured that wouldn’t happen at a funeral postponed by COVID-19.

The former San Diego Padres catcher and police officer died in April 2020, 18 years after being paralyzed from being shot in the neck in Southcrest while on duty.

“It’s been way too long that we weren’t able to honor Dan,” San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said at Wednesday’s service at Shadow Mountain Church in El Cajon.

Services were livestreamed by Channel 10, KGTV on Facebook.

“Just as in baseball, Dan excelled in everything he did. He was an outstanding cop,” Nisleit said of Walters, who played for the Padres in 1992-93 and joined the police force in 1998.