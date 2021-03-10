PASSOVER SEDER MEALS TO GO AT TERRA AMERICAN BISTRO

East County News Service

March 10, 2021 (San Diego) – Terra American Bistro is offering Passover Seder meals for two or four people to go. Order by March 24 to pick up March 27 from 12-4 p.m.

The Passover feast includes a choice of entrees including grilled salmon, citrus roasted chicken with onions and apricots, brisket, or vegetarian stuffed peppers . All seder plates include charoset (apples, walnuts and spices), matzo, gefilte fish with horseradish, matzo ball soup (vegetarian option available), mixed greens, choice of two side dishes, and flourless chocolate cake/macaroons.

The Passover dinner is $69.99 for two people or $129.99 for four people.

To order, visit https://terrasd.com/.

Terra is located at 7091 El Cajon Blvd. in San Diego, just west of La Mesa one block off 70th Street.