SAN DIEGO OASIS AND COX COMMUNICATIONS HOST GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION FOR NEW ‘TECH TANK’ FOR SENIORS AT GROSSMONT CENTER

Center offers older adults free one-on-one sessions and technology demos, low-cost mini workshops for smartphones, tablets, and personal devices

Source: Oasis

April 7, 2022 (La Mesa) -- San Diego Oasis has teamed up with Cox Communications to make technology affordable and accessible for its members aged 50+ to address their specific needs. The nonprofit and technology company host a grand opening celebration in March to launch the new “Tech Tank,” a one-of-a-kind center in Grossmont Center, La Mesa powered by Cox Communications that will give San Diego seniors an opportunity to advance their technology skillset and reduce social isolation, all to help bridge the “digital divide” among older adults.

The “Tech Tank” offers technology classes and workshops, technology demonstrations, and one-on-one tech help. Cox Smart Home education hub showcases how older adults can use smart technologies in their home to live more independently and stay connected to family and friends, as well as improve their quality of life and wellness. The “Tech Tank” will offer the following free or low-cost training opportunities:

One-on-one sessions (FREE) to help with general smartphone, tablet and computer questions. These 20–30-minute sessions will be offered either over the phone or in-person at the Grossmont Center location and will include topics such as Smartphone Settings for Seniors, where participants can schedule time to bring their smartphone in for senior friendly customizations.

Technology Demonstrations (FREE) will be approximately 30 minutes with hands-on application and time for Q&A. Tech topics will include how to use a voice-controlled television, streaming services, Internet 101, internet security and smart home technology.

45-minute Workshops ($5 each) will provide hands-on review of popular smartphone apps, allowing individualized attention in a welcoming and relaxed learning environment. Topics include Apple Maps, Apple Photos, Bluetooth Basics, Email Basics, Google Maps, Google Photos, Music Streaming Apps, QR Codes and UBER/Lyft Apps.

In 2020, Cox Communications donated $300,000 to San Diego Oasis to support the creation of the “Tech Tank” to increase digital literacy among older adults. The gift empowered San Diego Oasis to create a collaboration hub at the La Mesa location to help older adults adopt innovative technology relevant to their wellness, healthcare and lifelong learning needs, as well as provide a virtual technology series during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, seniors who may have been shy about technology were forced to learn and adapt to a new means of communicating and engagement. However, doing so was not easy or possible for some despite technology adoption among seniors steadily increasing over the years.

A technology gap was apparent, but nonprofit organizations like San Diego Oasis and technology companies like Cox Communications have stepped in to bridge this “digital divide” among older adults.

Research has shown older adults need technology not only to keep themselves safe and physically healthy, but also enhance their lives by keeping them occupied and connected. Studies show social isolation can be as bad for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day and can cause debilitating health issues in persons age 55 and up; thus, online learning and socialization is critical for the mental health and wellness of today’s senior.

San Diego Oasis, an award-winning nonprofit organization, is on a mission to change the way people experience aging and pursue vibrant, healthy, productive and meaningful lives through education and community service. The community-based organization hosts over 3,000 workshops annually at over 40 locations to 5,600 active participants throughout San Diego County, and is now delivering programs and workshops with their virtual senior center in response to the COVID-19 shelter-in-place health order. The nonprofit’s Intergenerational Literacy Tutoring Program matches an older adult in the life of an at-risk, low-income student in grades K-4. Their flagship center, located in La Mesa’s Grossmont Center, is an exemplary model of engagement for people age 50 and better. Learn more at www.SanDiegoOasis.org, connect on Facebook or call 619-881-6262.

Cox Communications is the largest private telecom company in America, serving nearly seven million homes and businesses across 18 states, dedicated to “empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that makes each one unique.”