SAN DIEGO STATE SOFTBALL RUN-RULES SAN JOSE STATE 10-2

Adams and Murphy combine for seven RBIs in SDSU’s five-inning victory

Source: goaztecs.com

Video courtesy goaztecs.com

April 30, 2022 (San Jose) - San Diego State clinched its sixth consecutive Mountain West series with a 10-2, five-inning victory Saturday afternoon at Spartan Softball Stadium. It was the fifth straight win for the Aztecs, who improved to 32-12 overall and 15-2 in league play.

Taylor Adams and AJ Murphy combined for seven RBIs for SDSU, which outhit the Spartans (20-25, 6-14 MW), 10-4, in the game.

Adams was 3-for-3 with a double and walk, while tying career highs with four RBIs and three runs. Over the two games so far in the series, Adams is 6-for-6 with four RBIs, five runs and two walks, reaching base on all eight plate appearances.

Murphy, meanwhile, was 2-for-3 with a double and a career-high three RBIs. Murphy is 4-for-8 with five RBIs in the two games this weekend.

Danielle Romanello (RBI) and Bella Espinoza (3B, RBI, R) each added two hits apiece, while Mac Barbara walked twice and scored a run to extend her reached base safely streak to 38 games, the longest in the country (overall or active). Celis also reached twice with a single and a walk, and scored three times.

SDSU got things going in the top of the first inning when Murphy’s single scored Celis and Adams.

San Diego State added to its lead in the second as Adams knocked in Barbara and Celis with a single before scoring on a Murphy double.

SJSU got two runs back in the bottom of the second on a double by Malia Luna.

The Aztecs scored once again in the third as Macey Keester drew a four-pitch walk, stole second and scored on a triple by Espinoza.

In the fourth, Adams led off with a walk and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Schultz.

SDSU tacked on three more runs in the fifth as Adams’ bases-loaded single plated Espinoza and Audrey Kull, and a Romanello single knocked in Celis.

Allie Light then relieved starter Dani Martinez in the fifth before working around a walk with three strikeouts to clinch the run-rule victory. Martinez (5-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over four innings, while striking out one.

THE NOTE

San Diego State won its 31st straight games when scoring first (26-0 this year).

THE NOTE II

The Aztecs picked up their eighth run-rule victory of the season (SDSU is 8-0 in run-rule games).

STAT OF THE DAY

SDSU won its 62nd consecutive game when scoring at least 10 runs (3-0 this year).

UP NEXT

San Diego State will look for its fourth series sweep of the season in the final game of the series at noon on Sunday.

San Diego State 10, San Jose State 2 (5 innings)

San Diego State (32-12, 15-2 MW) 231 13 -- 10 10 0

San Jose State (20-25, 6-14 MW) 020 00 -- 2 4 1

Martinez, Light (5) and Barbara; Ham, Goard (5) and Luna

W - Martinez, 5-2; L - Ham, 3-8

