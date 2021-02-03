SANTEE FIRE DEPARTMENT NEW ISO RATING IS NOW IN EFFECT AND COULD LOWER YOUR INSURANCE RATES

Source: City of Santee

March 2, 2021 (Santee) - The City of Santee announced that after a thorough Insurance Services Office (ISO) evaluation, the Santee Fire Department has achieved a Class 1 Public Protection Classification rating, which is the highest level of recognition available from the Insurance Services Office.

The top rating places Santee amongst the ranks of only 38 fire departments in California and 393 departments nationwide that have earned the distinction. The new rating officially went into effect March 1, 2021.

Home and business owners are encouraged to contact their insurance providers after March 1st to see how the Class 1 rating affects their respective insurance rates.

The Class 1 rating was earned through a collaborative effort between the Santee Fire Department, Padre Dam Municipal Water District, Heartland Communications Facility Authority, local leaders, business owners, and residents.

The Insurance Services Office evaluates municipal fire-protection capabilities in communities across the United States. ISO analyzes fire protection capabilities and assigns a Public Protection Classification (PPC®) rating to each fire department using a 1 to 10 scale; with the most superior rating being 1.

To determine a community's Public Protection Classification (PPC®), ISO conducts a field survey. Expert ISO staff visit the community to observe and evaluate features of the fire protection systems. Using a manual known as the Fire Suppression Rating Schedule (FSRS), ISO objectively evaluates the following four major areas:

Emergency communications systems:

• A review of the emergency communications systems focuses on the community's facilities and support for handling and dispatching alarms for structure fires.

Fire department:

• A review of the fire department focuses on a community's fire suppression capabilities. Measuring suppression capabilities based on the fire department's first-alarm response and initial attack to minimize potential loss. Including items such as engine companies, ladder or service companies, deployment of fire companies, equipment carried on apparatus, pumping capacity, reserve apparatus, company personnel, and training.

Water supply:

• A review of the water supply system evaluates the community's water supply system to determine the adequacy for fire suppression purposes. Also considered is hydrant size, type, and installation, as well as the frequency and completeness of hydrant inspection and flow-testing programs.

Community risk reduction:

• A review is done of a community's risk reduction efforts which considers fire prevention code adoption and enforcement, public fire safety education, and fire investigation.

Click here to learn more information about ISO.