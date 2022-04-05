SANTEE HEROES CELEBRATION APRIL 26

East County News Service

April 5, 2022 (Santee) – The Santee Chamber of Commerce will host its Santee Heroes Celebration on Tuesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. at Carlton Oaks Golf Club.

This year’s Santee Person of the Year slated to be honored is Dan Bickford. Bickford is Vice chair of the Santee Park and Recreation Committee and President of the Kiwanis Club of Santee.

The event will also pay tribute to previous Person of the Year Buddy Rabaya, who passed away in 2020

The event gathers together Santee organizations, elected officials and community leaders.

For tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/hj2yzfyb.