SDFC in first CONCACAF tilt with UNAM tonight

Photo courtesy SDFC

East County News Service

Feb. 3, 2026 (San Diego) – Before starting the regular Major League Soccer season later this month, tonight will showcase a first for San Diego FC.

The club will make its debut in the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football ( CONCACAF) Champions Cup tonight against Mexico's Club Universidad Nacional, A.C., better known as Pumas UNAM.

The teams will play at 8 p.m. at SDFC's home at Snapdragon Stadium.

SDFC is the 26th MLS club to qualify for the prestigious tournament after finishing first in the Western Conference during the team's 2025 inaugural season, the most successful in MLS history (63 points, 19 wins).

SDFC is the 52nd club from the United States to test its strength in CONCACAF’s premier competition.

San Diego is led by right wing Anders Dreyer, whose 19 goals and 19 assists in MLS play established him as one of top players in the MLS. SDFC also boasts forward Amahl Pellegrino, who scored seven times last season, and midfielder Jeppe Tverskov, whose eight assists helped anchor SDFC’s first-place run.

Pumas UNAM is making its 13th appearance in the tournament, carrying the prestige of three titles (1980, 1982, 1989) and finals appearances in 2005 and 2022.

The Mexican side has two former Concacaf Player of the Year winners in Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas and Panamanian star Adalberto Carrasquilla.

Pumas holds a 7-3-4 all-time record against U.S. opponents.

Tonight’s match is the first in a two-part battle, with a second tilt on Feb. 10 in Mexico City.

Tickets can be purchased online here