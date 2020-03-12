SDSU ATHLETICS, ALL MAJOR SPORTS LEAGUES CANCEL SEASONS AND TOURNAMENTS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

UPDATE AS OF 5:09 PM: ALL SDSU SPRING SPORTS HAVE BEEN CANCELED.

East County News Service

March 12, 2020 (San Diego) - After Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive for Coronavirus, the National Basketball Association and several other professional sports leagues have suspended their seasons, the NBA's announcement coming on Wednesday night. The NBA announced it was suspending games while it determined its next steps.

It is important to note that both the NBA and the National Hockey League have suspended their seasons, not canceled them. There is still hope for games to be played. But the shutdown could be lengthy, as the NBA ruled that each positive test would result in a 12-14 day quarantine.

The Toronto Raptors, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons have all been asked to self-quarantine. The Celtics announced that players and traveling staff will self-quarantine through the weekend, and testing will be done on all players as well as staff who were in close contact with the Jazz players or exhibit symptoms, the Raptors announced that all players and traveling staff will self-quarantine for 14 days, while the Pistons will quarantine until further notice.

In college basketball, the NCAA ordered that the Mountain West, which houses the San Diego State Aztecs and the AAC, ACC, Big 10, Big 12, Big East, Pac-12 and SEC to cancel all of their conference tournaments. SDSU has announced it is suspending spring athletics in this press release:

"In conjunction with the Mountain West Conference Board of Directors, due to the COVID-19 virus, San Diego State, along with the Mountain West, has immediately suspended game competition for its spring sports. For San Diego State, this is applicable for all spring sports.

Given the fluid situation, San Diego State will suspend all team activities, including practices, this weekend. SDSU officials will continue to monitor the situation to determine next steps.

At this time, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in the SDSU community. However, out of an abundance of caution, these preventive measures are being taken to ensure the well-being of the campus and regional community. With the health, safety and well-being of the entire San Diego State community, as well as the broader San Diego region as the top priority, the athletic department will continue to work with the University as well as NCAA and local health officials to ensure that best practices are being followed and if additional precautions are advised.

As updated information becomes available, it will be listed on GoAztecs.com and changes to scheduled events can be found on the individual team schedule page at that website. Also visit, SDSU’s COVID-19 site for additional information and updates: SDSU.edu/COVID19."

Fans who have purchased advanced tickets to spring sports may receive a refund by contacting the San Diego State ticket office at (619) 283-7378.

NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors announced today that the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments have been canceled in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. In addition, other NCAA winter and spring championships have been canceled.

Major League Baseball has canceled the remainder of spring training games and delayed Opening Day, originally slated for March 26, by two weeks.

The NHL also announced that it is suspending the remainder of its season. Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league will try to resume games "as soon as it is appropriate and prudent."

There is no word on whether this summer's 2020 Olympics will be canceled or suspended, but the torch-lighting ceremony in Greece was held this week with no fans in attendance.