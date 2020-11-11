SDSU BASEBALL ADDS NINE DURING EARLY SIGNING PERIOD, INCLUDING SANTANA HIGH SENIOR

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo: Santana High senior pitcher Tyler Glowacki

November 11, 2020 (San Diego) - San Diego State baseball head coach Mark Martinez proudly announced the addition of eight high school seniors--including one from Santana High--and one junior college transfer during the early signing period, which commenced on Wednesday. Seven of the nine signees hail from California, while two originate from Nevada. In addition, all eight prep recruits were listed among the nation’s top 500 players by Perfect Game.

Below is a look at the nine newest Aztecs, who will arrive on campus in the fall of 2021.

Aric Anderson | C |6-0, 195 | L/R | Las Vegas, Nev. (Palo Verde HS)

Finds himself among the top 500 players in the country by Perfect Game, ranking as the No. 4 catcher and the 20th player overall in Nevada … Was a member of the winning 3D Gold team at the 2020 PG 18U West Elite Championship last July in Surprise, Arizona.

Coach Martinez: “We are very lucky that a talent like Aric was available relatively late in the process. We believe he is one of the most talented catchers on the West Coast. He has a plus arm and big-time power from the left side. However, the best part about him is his character and leadership skills. He commands the field from behind the plate and gets the best out of his teammates.”

Eldridge Armstrong III | INF/RHP | 6-3, 215 | R/R | Simi Valley, Calif. (Monte Vista Academy)

Ranked as the No. 1 third baseman in the class of 2021 from California and 18th overall player in the state, according to Perfect Game … Was also rated No. 18 at his position nationally and 158th overall by the website … Additionally, received the highest player grade of 10 by Perfect Game … Merited first-team 2020 preseason PG Underclass All-America honors for the California Region after earning high honorable mention in 2019 … Landed a spot on the all-tournament team last month at the 2020 WWBA World Championship in Fort Myers, Florida … Additionally, competed for the Brewers squad at the exclusive 2020 Area Code Games in Emerson, Georgia.

Coach Martinez: “Eldridge is a great young man and a phenomenal talent. He had many options in choosing a college and we are thankful that he’s an Aztec. There are not many things that he can’t do on a baseball field. He is physical, athletic and fits the mold of a very talented two-way player for us. He has worked hard on and off the field to put himself in a position to be successful at our level. His character and work ethic will fit very well into our culture.”

Robert Brodell | RHP | 6-0, 190 | R/R | Brawley, Calif. (Imperial Valley College/Brawley Union HS)

Played two seasons at Imperial Valley College, hitting .335 with eight homers and 27 RBIs in 53 games overall … Also struck out 59 batters in 53.1 innings on the mound … Ranked 23rd in the state as a freshman in 2019 with 10.31 strikeouts per nine innings … Starred at Brawley Union High School, where he was a first-team all-conference selection and two-time MVP … Was part of a team that won three straight Imperial Valley League championships to go with a CIF San Diego Section Division III title in 2017 … Pitched seven shutout innings for the victory, allowing four hits and one walk in the finals vs. Serra High … Also pitched at the club level for the renowned Playa Vista Orioles.

Coach Martinez: “We have followed Robert since high school. We watched him pitch in the San Diego CIF championship game and knew he was a winner. He has gone to junior college and really developed. His fastball is now in the mid-90s and has two-plus off-speed pitches to go with it. He has all the ingredients of a Friday starter and we can’t wait to get him on campus next fall.”

Ryan Faulks | RHP/INF | 6-3, 190 | R/R | Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif. (Trabuco Hills HS)

Listed among the top 500 players nationally in the class of 2021, according to Perfect Game … Ranked as the No. 46 shortstop in California and 183rd player overall by the website … Twice received preseason PG Underclass All-America honorable mention for the California region in 2019 and 2020 … Earned a spot on the all-tournament team at the 2018 PG Underclass Fall National Championship in Surprise, Arizona … Also received an invitation to play at the prestigious 2020 Future Stars Series National Combine in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Coach Martinez: “Ryan is a phenomenal athlete with a huge upside. He’s another two-way player who will do a number of things for us. He has a prototypical pitcher’s build at 6-3 with long arms and can really run and swing the bat. He’s another high character guy who will be a great teammate to everyone around him.”

Tyler Glowacki | OF/LHP | 5-10, 180 | L/L | San Diego, Calif. (Santana HS)

Ranked as the No. 19 outfielder and the 129th player overall in California, according to Perfect Game … Also landed a spot on the website’s top 500 players nationally in the class of 2021 … Twice garnered preseason PG Underclass All-America honorable mention for the California region in 2019 and 2020 … Was named to the all-tournament team at the 2020 PG Upperclass Fall National Championship last July in Surprise, Arizona, as well as the 2017 14U WWBA West Memorial Day Classic in Phoenix … Gained valuable experience as a member of the San Diego Stars club program.

Coach Martinez: “We always love keeping the best players in San Diego home, and Tyler is one of the best players in the county. He has a pure left-handed swing and the arm strength to help us on the mound as well. More importantly, he is a great teammate and makes people around him better. No doubt he will have a great career as an Aztec.”

Dylan Hartmann | 1B | 6-3, 220 | L/L | Rancho Murieta, Calif. (Pleasant Grove HS)

Listed as the No. 2 first baseman and 23rd player overall in California, according to Perfect Game … Also ranked sixth nationally and 196th overall by the website … Received second-team preseason PG Underclass All-America recognition in 2020 … Was a member pf the winning 3D Gold squad at the 2020 PG 18U West Elite Championship and the PG U17 West Select Championship last summer in Surprise, Arizona … Earned all-tournament honors at both events as well as four other occasions in 2019-20 … Will compete for Pleasant Grove High next spring after attending Clayton Valley Charter the past three years.

Coach Martinez: “In the recruiting process we try to get guys that fit our program and style of play, and Dylan absolutely fits our program. He is a physical left-handed hitter with plus power and a great feel for hitting. He has the chance to put up some big-time numbers in our conference. We can’t wait to see him thrive in our culture.”

Sky Jones | RHP | 6-0, 200 | R/R | Burlingame, Calif. (Saint Francis HS)

Ranks among the top 500 players in the country, according to Perfect Game … Is listed as the 19th-best right-handed pitcher and the 72nd-best player in California by the website … Also received a player grade of 9 from Perfect Game … Participated in prestigious Perfect Game National Showcase last June in Hoover, Alabama … Additionally, competed at the Sophomore PG Series Classic in Fort Myers, Florida, as well as the PG Underclass All-American Games in San Diego in 2019 … Twice received preseason PG Underclass All-America honorable mention … Was selected to play for the Athletics squad at the exclusive 2020 Area Code Games in Emerson, Georgia.

Coach Martinez: “Sky has a big-time arm and has a chance to throw a lot of innings as a freshman. His fastball sits in the low 90s with a wipeout slider, and the best part about him is that he pounds the zone. His athleticism and competitiveness, combined with his work ethic, will lead to a lot of success in our program.

Irvin Weems III | OF | 6-1, 190 | R/R | Las Vegas, Nev. (Durango HS)

Ranks as the No. 2 outfielder and the sixth-best player in Nevada, according to Perfect Game … Also earned a spot on the website’s top 500 players nationally for the class of 2021, ranking 57th at his position … Received a player grade of 9.5 from Perfect Game as well … Garnered first-team preseason PG Underclass All-America accolades for the West Region in 2020 to go with honorable mention in 2018 and 2019 (High) … Named to the Top Prospect team at the prestigious 2020 National Showcase in Hoover, Alabama, and earned all-tournament honors in eight additional events from 2017-20, including the 2020 PG Fall National Championship (Upperclass) in Surprise, Arizona … Was selected to play for the Reds squad at the exclusive 20202 Area Code Games in Emerson, Georgia.

Coach Martinez: “Irv was one of our first commits in this class, so we have developed a deep relationship with him. He is a special talent who already possesses some major league level tools. He is definitely an immediate impact talent for us. On top of his talent, he is a very respectful and mature young man. We are excited that he chose our program and we can’t wait to get him on campus.”

Brady Zavorek | INF | 5-10, 180 | R/R | Fresno, Calif. (Bullard HS)

Listed among the top 500 players nationally in the class of 2021, according to Perfect Game...Was also ranked No. 37 at shortstop and No. 142 overall in California by the website … Earned 2020 preseason PG All-America honorable mention for the California region … Hit .377 with six doubles and recorded a team-high 15 stolen bases in 27 games as a sophomore at Bullard High in 2019.

Coach Martinez: “Brady is a dynamic athlete with an elite level power/speed combo. His tools and instincts are off the charts and he brings an energy to the field every day that everybody feeds off. He’s a guy that you want in the middle of the field because he makes everybody around him better. His aggressiveness and style of play fit the mold of our culture. He’s another player that had numerous options throughout the recruiting process and we are ecstatic that he’s an Aztec.”