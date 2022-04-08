SDSU BASEBALL BLANKED BY SAN JOSE STATE 4-0

Troy Melton strikes out a career-high 10 hitters in defeat

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

April 8, 2022 (San Diego) - San Diego State’s Troy Melton struck out a career-high 10 batters on Friday, but it wasn’t enough, as the Aztecs fell victim to visiting San José State 4-0 in the opener of a Mountain West series at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

With temperatures hovering around 90 degrees at game time, SDSU (7-22, 1-12 MW) was unable to measure up offensively, mustering just four hits on the night, while the Spartans (16-15, 7-6 MW) received two solo home runs from Charles McAdoo to help key their win.

McAdoo led all players with three hits and three RBIs, including a run-scoring single in the first that plated James Shimashita, who previously laced a double to right field.

The Spartans threatened in the second after Jack Collette reached on a fielding error, while Hunter Dorraugh singled through the left side before both runners advanced on a sacrifice. However, Melton got Theo Hardy looking on a 2-2 delivery, while Robert Hamchuk went down swinging on four pitches, as the Aztec right-hander prevented further damage.

However, SJSU extended its advantage to 2-0 with one out in the third after McAdoo drove Melton’s first offering over the wall in straight-away center.

Melton managed to wiggle free from a bases-loaded jam in the fourth after Dorraugh was hit a by a pitch, sandwiched between walks to Collette and Nathan Cadena. The Aztec hurler induced a pop up to Hardy before striking out Hamchuk and Shimashita.

Jacob Flores took over for Melton in the sixth, but the Spartans upped their advantage to 3-0 when Collette raced home after Cadena grounded into a double play. Earlier, Collette walked and eventually took third on a wild pitch and passed ball, respectively.

Then in the seventh, SJSU closed out the scoring when McAdoo greeted new Aztec reliever Jonny Guzman with another solo shot over the fence in left to account for the 4-0 final.

San Diego State’s best chance to score occurred in the sixth when Tino Bethancourt walked and took second on a wild pitch before advancing to third on Shaun Montoya’s infield single. Darren Jansen relieved Spartan starter Jonathan Clark at this juncture. But after Montoya stole second, Jansen avoided trouble with a strikeout and a flyout.

Despite his collegiate-best effort, Melton (1-2) absorbed the hard-luck loss after giving up two runs on four hits and a pair of walks in 5.0 innings of work.

Conversely, Clark (1-2) earned his first victory of the season by offsetting three hits and a trio of walks with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings, while Jansen finished the game to record his first save of the year.

Montoya and Cole Carrigg finished with two hits apiece for the Aztecs, while Bethancourt drew a pair of walks.