SDSU BASEBALL COMPLETES SWEEP, DEFEATS NEW MEXICO 11-8

Aztecs down Lobos for first sweep in Albuquerque since 1990

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

April 16, 2022 (Albuquerque) - San Diego State completed a weekend sweep at New Mexico on Saturday after outlasting the Lobos by an 11-8 tally in eight innings at Santa Ana Star Field.

With the victory, the Aztecs (10-25, 4-14 MW) secured their first regular-season sweep in Albuquerque since 1990, thanks to some timely hitting, aggressive base running and clutch pitching down the stretch.

As a team, SDSU stole four more bases on Saturday, bringing its weekend total to 12 thefts, while eight of nine starters notched at least one hit and one run scored. The game was called after eight innings due to a mutually agreed on time curfew involving the Aztecs’ travel itinerary.

Once again, the Scarlet and Black was paced by Cole Carrigg, who went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, three stolen bases and two runs scored, while Shaun Montoya, Poncho Ruiz, Brian Leonhardt and Irvin Weems finished with two hits and one RBIs apiece.

Montoya batted .714 and scored seven runs for the series, while Carrigg hit at a .667 clip with eight RBIs and five stolen bases, as both players racked up 10 hits on the weekend.

Still, the Aztecs needed some insurance after nearly letting a 9-1 lead evaporate, as UNM (14-20, 6-12 MW) battled back on the strength of four solo home runs.

Clinging to a slim 9-8 advantage, SDSU plated two runs in the top of the eighth when Weems crossed the plate on Ruiz’s single through the right side, while Montoya raced home after Carrigg reached on an infield hit and advanced all the way to third on a muffed throw at first.

Reliver Jonny Guzman took the hill for SDSU in the bottom of the frame but quickly found himself in a jam after yielding a leadoff double to Lenny Junior Ashby, while Braydon Runion followed with a single to center field.

Guzman struck out the next batter Kamron Willman, with both runners aboard advancing on a passed ball. However, the Aztec right-handed withstood the challenge, fanning Kyle Landers in a tough six-pitch at-bat before inducing a game-ending flyout to Lance Russell for his second save of the year.

Despite allowing two runs on two hits and a walk in 1 1/3 innings, SDSU’s second reliever of the day Eldridge Armstrong III (1-0) was credited with his first career victory after taking over for starter Chris Canada with two outs in the fifth. Canada yielded four runs on seven hits against four strikeouts.

The Lobos touched Jacob Flores for two runs in the seventh on Landers’ solo shot with one out over the fence in right, while Russell doubled and scored one Cole Posey’s RBI single, which narrowed the gap to 9-8. However, Avery Jones took the mound at this juncture and got Sean Stephens to hit into a fielder’s choice, erasing Posey at second, before inducing an inning-ending groundout to Jeffery David.

The Aztecs rocked UNM starter Matt Haley (1-2) for nine runs on nine in his three-inning stint, putting up four markers in the top of the first before adding five more in the third.

Montoya sparked SDSU’s opening outburst with a base hit to right center that plated Weems, who ripped a leadoff single and stole second, while Carrigg followed with a two-run single of his own after Ruiz doubled to right. Carrigg promptly stole two bases before crossing the plate on Leonhardt’s groundout.

Evan Sipe keyed the Aztecs’ blitz in the third, doubling home Carrigg and Leonhardt with two outs for his first career hit and runs batted in.

Both teams finished with 14 hits on Saturday, with the Lobos’ Posey and David totaling three apiece in the loss.

San Diego State returns home on Monday, April 18 for a rematch with the University of San Diego at Tony Gwynn Stadium. Game time is slated for 6 p.m. and the contest will be aired live on XTRA Sports 1360 AM.

