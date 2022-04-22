SDSU BASEBALL EDGES LONG BEACH STATE 4-3

Aztecs outhit Dirtbags 11-7

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

April 26, 2022 (Long Beach) - San Diego State plated three runs in the top of the sixth inning to key its 4-3 triumph over Long Beach State on Tuesday at Bohl Diamond at Blair Field.

With the victory, the Aztecs (12-30) won their fifth straight meeting against the Dirtbags (15-24) swept the season series after posting a 5-1 conquest in San Diego on April 5.

For the first time in seven games, SDSU reached the double-digit plateau in hits, maintaining an 11-7 advantage in that statistic.

Individually, Irwin Weems, Poncho Ruiz, Cole Carrigg and Tino Bethancourt sparked the Aztec offense with two hits apiece, while relievers Julian Jackson, Avery Jones and Kelena Sauer combined to keep the Beach scoreless over the final three innings.

Despite allowing one run on two hits and a wild pitch in two innings of work, SDSU’s second pitcher of the night, Robert Brodell (1-1), earned his first victory in a Scarlet and Black uniform, while Sauer retired the side in order in the ninth to collect his second save of year.

Starter Eldridge Armstrong pitched four innings for the Aztecs, yielding two runs on five hits and a pair of walks against four strikeouts.

Weems put SDSU on the board with a leadoff homer in the first before the Dirtbags plated a run in the bottom of the frame to tie the score at 1-1. Eddie Saldivar raced home from third when Ruiz threw to second to nail Chase Luttrell on a stolen base attempt. Previously, Saldivar led off with a base hit, swiped second and moved to third on Luttrell’s single to right.

LBSU took its only lead of the evening at 2-1 when Rancho Bernardo alum Peyton Schulze singled home Jonathan Long in the fourth. Earlier, Long reached on a base hit through the left side before advancing on a wild pitch and a sacrifice bunt. The Dirtbags were unable to extend their advantage; however, as Schulze was caught stealing, while Sebastian Murillo struck out.

The Aztecs vaulted in front to stay at 4-2 after a putting up a three-spot with two outs in the sixth off LBSU reliever Zach Voelker. With Brian Leonhardt standing on third after a single, balk and a failed pickoff attempt, designated hitter T.J. Fondtain and Bethancourt roped back-to-back doubles, while Caden Miller followed with an RBI single through the right side.

The Dirtbags cut the margin to 4-3 in the bottom of the frame after Luttrell led off with a double and advanced on a wild pitch before crossing the plate on Long’s groundout to second.

LBSU loaded the bases in the seventh after Murillo was hit by a pitch and stole second, while Tyler White drew a walk, with both runners advancing on a Connor Burns’ sacrifice bunt. Saldivar was then intentionally walked; however, Jones replaced Jackson at this juncture promptly extinguished the host school’s final threat by inducing a pop fly to Rocco Peppi, while Luttrell flied out to left.

Jones worked a 1-2-3 eighth before Sauer duplicated the feat in the ninth to secure the victory.

Saldivar and Luttrell finished with two hits apiece to lead the Dirtbags, while Voelker (4-3) absorbed the loss after pitching the fateful sixth. Jake Rons started for LBSU and allowed four hits, including Weems’ solo blast, countering two walks with a trio of strikeouts in two innings.

The Aztecs improve to 6-5 in one-run games this season, with four of those wins featuring 4-3 scores.