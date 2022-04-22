SDSU BASEBALL FALLS AT FRESNO STATE 6-2

Source: goaztecs.com

April 30, 2022 (Fresno) - After San Diego State grabbed the early lead in the opener of its weekend series, Fresno State turned the tables in game two on Saturday, scoring three runs in the first inning en route to a 6-2 victory at Bob Bennett Stadium.

Despite finishing with just six hits, the Aztecs (13-31, 5-15 MW) were unable to completely capitalize on a pair of scoring opportunities, leaving the bases loaded in both the fourth and seventh innings.

Conversely, the Bulldogs (22-21, 11-9 MW) received three RBIs from Ivan Luna and another two from Josh Lauck to help key their victory, while Ixan Henderson (6-2) turned in a steady pitching performance, countering five hits and four walks with five strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings to earn the win.

Still, SDSU had a chance to reach Henderson in the top of the first when Irvin Weems drew a leadoff walk, stole second and advanced to third on the catcher’s throwing error. However, Weems was quickly erased off third when Shaun Montoya reached on a fielder’s choice, while Henderson induced an inning-ending double play shortly thereafter.

Buoyed by its good fortune, Fresno State plated three runs in the bottom of the first on consecutive doubles by Luna and Lauck, which gave the host school a lead it would not relinquish. Previously, Andrew Kachel led off with a single to center, while Vinny Bologna walked following a strikeout by Zach Morgan. Kachel and Bologna subsequently rounded the bases on Luna’s hit before Lauck ripped his two-bagger.

The Bulldogs extended their advantage to 4-0 in the second when Blake Wink led off with a homer to left center on a 2-1 offering from Aztec starter TJ Fondtain (1-6).

SDSU was poised to dent the scoreboard after loading the bases in the fourth; however, Henderson got through the inning unscathed thanks to a groundout. With one out, Montoya reached on a fielding error, while Poncho Ruiz followed with a single to right. After Cole Carrigg struck out, Tino Bethancourt drew a walk, but Brian Leonhardt tapped the first pitch to second, ending the Aztec threat.

Fresno State padded their lead at 5-0 in the fifth when Newton crossed the plate on Luna’s squeeze bunt down the first-base line. Newton pinch ran for Kachel, who led off with a single, while Morgan followed with a base hit to center before Bologna flied out to right.

SDSU finally broke through in the seventh as Weems drove in Bethancourt and Charlie Rhee with a solid single to left. Montoya was subsequently hit by a pitch to load the bases, as Caden Miller, who walked prior to Weems’ hit, moved to third. However, Roman Angelo took the hill at this juncture and prevented further damage by getting Ruiz to line out to left.

Fresno State closed out the scoring in the bottom of the frame when Lauck reached on a fielder’s choice and plated Morgan, who was hit by a pitch, advanced on a wild pitch, and took third on Bologna’s flyout to right.

Angelo tossed the final 2 1/3 innings for his second save of the season, allowing a two-out single to Miller in the ninth.

Fondtain went 4 1/3 innings for the Scarlet and Black, surrendering five runs on eight hits and one walk against four strikeouts before giving way to relievers Julian Jackson (2.0 IP, 1 ER, 0 H, 2 BB, 3 SO) and Robert Brodell (1 2/3 IP, 1 H).