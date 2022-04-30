SDSU BASEBALL POWERS PAST FRESNO STATE 8-4

Fondtain, Leonhardt smack three-run homers for Aztecs

Source: goaztecs.com

Video courtesy goaztecs.com

April 30, 2022 (Fresno) - San Diego State’s T.J. Fondtain and Brian Leonhardt each belted three-run homers to bookend an 8-4 triumph over Fresno State on Friday in the opener of a Mountain West series at Bob Bennett Stadium.

In addition, the Aztecs (13-30, 5-14 MW) received another solid outing from ace pitcher Troy Melton (4-2), who emerged victorious for third time in his last four starts, helping the Scarlet and Black win its fourth straight conference game.

Along with Fondtain and Leonhardt’s blast, SDSU received two hits apiece by Cole Carrigg (2 runs), Poncho Ruiz (2 runs), Irvin Weems and Caden Miller.

Defensively, the Aztecs turned a season-high four double plays, with Melton and Kelena Sauer benefitting from two apiece. The reigning MW Pitcher of the Week, Melton gave up two runs on seven hits and three walks against three strikeouts, while Sauer, the Aztecs’ third reliever of the night, entered in the eighth and recorded the final five outs to collect his third save of the year.

San Diego State jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning after Ruiz doubled home Weems and later scored on Leonhardt’s sacrifice fly, while Fondtain followed with his first collegiate homer, plating Carrigg and Tino Bethancourt, who singled and walked, respectively.

The Bulldogs (21-21, 10-9 MW) responded with a run in their first trip to the plate, as Andrew Kachel raced home on Vinny Bologna’s sacrifice fly.

Fresno State threatened in the third with two runners aboard, but Bethancourt dove to his left to snare Bologna’s hot liner and quickly fired to first to double off Zach Morgan, who was hit by a pitch just moments earlier.

The Bulldogs trimmed the margin to 5-2 in the fourth when Tommy Hopfe crossed the plate on Bobby Blandford’s RBI single. Ben Newton, who previously reached on a base hit, moved to third on the play, as the host school seemed poised to continue its rally. However, Melton induced a 6-4-3 double play to avoid further damage.

The Aztecs received some clutch relief pitching in the seventh when Jacob Flores and Ricky Tibbett recorded key strikeouts to squelch another Fresno State scoring opportunity.

Travis Welker was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame, while Kachel drew a walk before Tyler Glowacki chased down Zach Morgan’s fly ball to left in foul territory. Flores took the mound for Melton and got Ivan Luna swinging on a 2-2 pitch. Tibbett was summoned from the bullpen and issued a walk to Bologna, which loaded the bases. However, the Eastlake High alumnus quickly redeemed himself, as Hopfe whiffed on a 3-2 offering.

The Bulldogs finally broke through with another run in the eighth after Payton Allen scored on pinch hitter Mason Grotto’s hot smash to third, narrowing the gap to 5-3. Earlier, Allen doubled to right and advanced on a wild pitch, while Newton walked, and Blandford struck out.

Sauer entered at this juncture and kept Fresno State at bay after getting Kachel to ground into a double play.

San Diego State put the game essentially out of reach in the ninth when Leonhardt went yard for the fifth time this season, crushing an 0-1 pitch from Zach Statzer over the fence in right center, knocking in Ruiz and Carrigg. Previously, Ruiz reached on a throwing error and took second, while Carrigg was intentionally walked.

The Bulldogs accounted for the 8-4 final score in the ninth when Morgan walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch before racing home on Hopfe’s single through the right side. Fittingly, the game ended when Allen hit a liner back to Sauer, who threw over to Leonhardt to double off Hopfe at first.

Fresno State starter Trevor Garcia (3-1) lasted four innings but still absorbed the loss after giving up the five runs in the fateful first, while Hopfe finished with a team-high three hits in the defeat.