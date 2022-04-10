SDSU BASEBALL STYMIED BY USD 15-1

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

April 18, 2022 (San Diego) - San Diego State turned out to be its own worst enemy on Monday night, committing five errors in a 15-1 loss to San Diego at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

The Aztecs (10-27) were also plagued by five wild pitches, three hit batters, as well as a bases-loaded walk against the Toreros (23-12), who churned out 16 hits to complete the season sweep.

USD did most of its damage in the top of the second when it sent 12 hitters to the plate, scoring eight runs, only three of which were earned, on four hits and four errors.

The Toreros opened the scoring when Dustin Allen was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, which brought home Jack Costello, while Cody Jefferis promptly crossed the plate after Chase Meidroth drew a walk, giving the visitors a 2-0 lead they would not relinquish. Costello also stepped into the batter’s box later in the inning and contributed a two-run double.

USD increased its advantage to 12-0 in the third thanks to an RBI single by Angelo Peraza and Kevin Sim’s second sacrifice fly of the game, followed by RJ Teijeiro’s two-run homer to right.

SDSU plated its only run in the fourth when Brian Leonhardt singled home Shaun Montoya, who led off with a walk and advanced to third on Cole Carrigg’s double to left center.

The Toreros put up single markers in the final three innings to account for the final score.

Costello and Teijeiro racked up three hits and two RBIs apiece, while Sim finished with three RBIs of his own.

USD utilized five pitchers, including starter Ryan Kysar (1-0), who picked up his first win of the season after yielding three hits and one walk against four strikeouts in 5.0 innings. Morgan Lunceford, Jack Dolak, Cole Colleran and Jake Reed followed in succession with one scoreless inning each.

Conversely, Leonhardt (0-2) started and lasted just 1 2/3 innings on the mound for the Aztecs, surrendering those aforementioned eight runs (three earned) in the fateful second on five hits and two walks with just one strikeout before giving way to Omar Serrano.

Serrano, who yielded the Toreros’ four tallies on three hits in the third, allowed just two additional hits against three strikeouts over the ensuing three innings. Meanwhile, Julian Jackson pitched the seventh and eighth for the Scarlet and Black before Ryan Faulks took over to start the ninth.

Carrigg finished with two doubles to lead the Aztec offense, while Caden Miller roped another in the seventh but was left stranded.