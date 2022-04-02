SDSU SOFTBALL DOWNS BOISE STATE 3-2 IN 13 INNINGS

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

April 15, 2022 (San Diego) - Taylor Adams singled in Alexa Schultz in the bottom of the 13th inning to lift San Diego State to a 3-2 win over Boise State Saturday night at SDSU Softball Stadium. The Aztecs improved to 28-12 overall and 12-2 in Mountain West play, while the Broncos fell to 28-9 and 7-4.

Maggie Balint (8.0 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 12 K, 1 BB) and Dee Dee Hernandez (5.0 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 3 K, 1 BB) combined to go all 13 innings for SDSU as Hernandez improved to 8-3.

The rubber game of the series is at noon on Saturday.