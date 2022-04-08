SDSU SOFTBALL SHUTS OUT UNLV 2-0 FOR 12TH STRAIGHT WIN

Balint tosses three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts; Barbara drives in both runs in 2-0 win

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courteesy goaztecs.com

April 8, 2022 (Las Vegas) - The San Diego State softball team used a three-hit shutout from pitching ace Maggie Balint and a pair of RBI singles by Mac Barbara to down UNLV, 2-0, in the Friday night series opener at Eller Media Stadium in Las Vegas. The Aztecs (26-10) improved to 10-0 in MW play with their 12th consecutive victory, while the Rebels dropped to 27-8 and 5-2.

Balint (13-4) struck out 10 for her 10th double-digit strikeout game in her 18th start of the season. The right-hander allowed three hits, three walks and hit a batter, but stranded eight UNLV runners in the game. The Rebels were 0-for-12 against Balint with runners on base and 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Barbara drove in Nicole Siess with a single to right field in the top of the third inning and Bella Espinoza with a single to left field in the seventh. Barbara, who had three of SDSU’s eight hits, now has 45 RBIs on the season.

Jillian Celis added two hits for San Diego State.

The Aztecs and Rebels play the second game of the series at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Box