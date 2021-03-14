SDSU shuts out Gaels 1-0 before falling 2-1 in the nightcap

March 13, 2021 (San Diego) - San Diego State split a pair of one-run games with Saint Mary’s Saturday afternoon at SDSU Softball Stadium. The Aztecs (11-5) shut out the Gaels (8-11) 1-0 in the opener before falling 2-1 in the nightcap.

In the first game, Maggie Balint tossed a complete game one-hit shutout, striking out seven and walking two in a 1-0 SDSU victory. It was already the fourth shutout of the season for Balint (6-2) and second one-hitter. The right-hander allowed both walks in the top of the first inning and two-out single in the fourth before retiring the final 10 batters she faced.

On the other side, San Diego State had chances to score but didn’t come through until the bottom of the sixth inning. Jessica Cordola was hit by a pitch and replaced by Eliana Reyes. Reyes promptly stole second base and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Makena Brocki. Jillian Celis quickly got behind 0-2 against SMC pitcher Eileen Perez, but then drew three straight balls to make it a full count. She took the next pitch she saw into left field to plate Reyes with the only run of the game.

The Aztecs first had an opportunity to score in the first as Taylor Adams drew a four-pitch walk, stole second one batter later and moved to third on a throwing error. Perez (1-2), however, got Danielle Romanello to foul out to left field and Cordola to pop up to second base to get out of the inning.

SDSU once again got into scoring position in the second as Celis reached on a one-out single and stole second. Following a walk to Brocki, Jenna Holcomb ripped a hard-hit ball to first baseman Sasa Koria, who as able to step on first for the double play.

In the third, Adams walked and Shelby Thompson reached on a fielder’s choice. One batter later, Adams and Thompson moved up a base on a Romanello groundout. With two outs, Perez got Cordola to pop out to third baseman Julia McCormick in foul territory.

In the fourth, Nicole Siess walked with two outs and immediately stole second. Holcomb followed with a single to shortstop Jayda Alaan. Siess, however, got caught in rundown and was tagged out in between third base and home plate.

Despite going 2-for-12 with runners on base, 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position and leaving eight on base in the game, San Diego State came through with the Celis single in the sixth.

Celis had two of the Aztecs’ four hits, while Adams and Siess each walked twice.

In the nightcap, SDSU had one bad inning with four errors, which resulted in both runs by Saint Mary’s in a 2-1 loss.

San Diego State took the lead in the bottom of the fourth as Romanello led off with a single and was replaced by Reyes. Reyes stole second and one batter later moved to third on a Brocki groundout. The second pitch by Sofia Earle to Celis was high and sailed off the glove of catcher Angeline Franco, which allowed Reyes to score on the wild pitch.

The Gaels chased Aztec pitcher Marissa Moreno from the lineup in the sixth as Alaan and Indya Smith quickly got into scoring position on fielding errors by Brocki at third base and Adams at first, and a throwing error by Siess in right field. After Balint relieved Moreno (0-1), Hannah Chew hit a ball down the left-field line that was dropped by Alexa Schultz, which allowed both runners to score and Chew to get to second base. Balint finally got SDSU out of the inning by getting Alex Casas to foul out to Celis and Koria and Eryn McCoy with swinging strikeouts.

San Diego State made one last-ditch effort in the seventh, loading the bases on Celis walk, a Holcomb infield single and an Adams walk. Thompson battled to a full count, but Earle (3-5) got her to ground into a fielder’s choice at second base to end the game and even the series at one game apiece.

Each team had three hits apiece, but the Aztecs also drew five walks. SDSU finished 1-for-15 (.067) with runners on base and 1-for-10 (.100) with runners in scoring position.

Holcomb singled twice and had one of five San Diego State stolen bases, while Adams drew three walks and totaled five over the doubleheader.

Moreno was the tough luck loser after allowing two unearned runs on three hits over five innings, striking out three. Balint pitched a perfect two innings of relief with four strikeouts.

THE NOTE

The Aztecs had their six-game winning streak snapped against SMC in the second game and are now lead the all-time series 19-4.

THE NOTE II

1B Taylor Adams drew a career-high three walks in the nightcap and five in the doubleheader. She entered the day with just three walks in her first 12 games. The three walks came on just 13 pitches (12 balls, one strike) and her other at-bat was a one-pitch sacrifice bunt. The three walks were the most by a SDSU player in a game since Shelby Thompson had three at Long Beach State on March 9, 2019, matched the most since Patrice Jackson drew four at New Mexico on March 21, 2014 and are tied for the fourth most in a game in program history.

STAT OF THE DAY

San Diego State recorded a season-high five errors in the second game, its most since also recording five vs. Boston Univ. on March 10, 2017. The Aztecs entered the nightcap with a streak of six consecutive games without an error and only had multiple errors in a game once this season (two vs. UC Davis on Feb. 20). In fact, SDSU had only seven errors in its first 15 games prior to today’s second game with Saint Mary’s.

UP NEXT

The rubber game of the series between San Diego State and the Gaels is set for 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Game 1: San Diego State 1, Saint Mary’s 0

Saint Mary’s 000 000 0 -- 0 1 1

San Diego State 000 001 x -- 1 4 0

Perez and Franco; Balint and Romanello

W - Balint, 6-2; L - Perez, 1-2

Game 2: Saint Mary’s 2, San Diego State 1

Saint Mary’s (8-11) 000 002 0 -- 2 3 0

San Diego State (11-5) 000 100 0 -- 1 3 5

Moreno, Balint (6) and Romanello; Earle and Franco

W - Earle, 3-5; L - Moreno, 0-1

