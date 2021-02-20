SDSU SOFTBALL SWEEPS UC DAVIS TO IMPROVE TO 4-0

Source: goaztecs.com

Video courtesy goaztecs.com

February 20, 2021 (San Diego) - The San Diego State softball team swept a doubleheader with UC Davis Saturday night at SDSU Softball Stadium. The Aztecs (4-0) used their bats in a 10-4 win in the first game before relying on pitching in a 3-1 victory in the nightcap.

In the opener, SDSU banged out 13 hits in a 10-4 triumph over the Aggies (0-6)

Taylor Adams had career highs of four hits and three runs scored to lead San Diego State, going 4-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs. Shelby Thompson added three hits and two runs, while Alexa Schultz homered, had three RBIs and scored a pair of runs.

Jillian Celis added a two-run single and Danielle Romanello had an RBI double.

Kaina Faasisila picked up the win in the circle after tossing four scoreless innings of relief, allowing one hit and two walks, while striking out three. Faasisila (1-0) has not yielded a run in six innings of relief this season.

Hannah Johnson got the start and gave up four runs on five hits over three innings, striking out one.

The Aztecs jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a Schultz homer in the bottom of the second, but UCD answered with four runs in the third. SDSU, however, scored five times in the third, once in the fourth and two insurance runs in the sixth to put the game away.

In the nightcap, San Diego State rode the arm of Maggie Balint and came up with a clutch hit late to secure the 3-1 win and Saturday sweep.

Balint (2-0) tossed a complete game, giving up one run on nine hits and two walks, striking out eight. Despite allowing 12 baserunners in the game including a hit batter, Balint continually got out of jams. UC Davis was just 3-for-17 (.176) off Balint with runners on base and 1-for-8 (.125) with runners in scoring position, and left 11 on base. In all, Balint threw 129 pitches in the game.

The Aggies got their lone run in the top of the second inning when Marissa Jauregui’s single scored Bella Pahulu from third base.

The Aztecs responded in the bottom of the second, first when Romanello scored on a throwing error and later when Jessica Cordola singled in Adams.

After Balint kept UCD off the scoreboard, SDSU tacked on an insurance run in the sixth. Romanello led off with a double and was replaced by Riley Thies. Thies advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Adams and scored when Schultz laced a triple to right-center field.

Romanello had two of San Diego State’s five hits in the game, while Cordola reached both plate appearances with a single and a walk.

THE NOTE

The Aztecs improved to 8-2 all-time against the Aggies, snapping a two-game losing streak.

THE NOTE II

In 28 innings in the circle this season, SDSU has allowed a run in only two frames (four in the third inning of the first game today and one in the second inning of the nightcap).

STAT OF THE DAY

San Diego State is 4-0 for the first time since 2011.

UP NEXT

SDSU wraps up its series with UC Davis at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Game 1: San Diego State 10, UC Davis 4

UC Davis 004 000 0 -- 4 6 4

San Diego State 025 102 x -- 10 13 0

Johnson, Faasisila (4) and Langlet; Fitzgerald and Steffen-Brune

W - Faasisila, 1-0; L - Fitzgerald, 0-3

HR: UC Davis, Starks (2); San Diego State, Adams (1), Schultz (1)

Game 2: San Diego State 3, UC Davis 1

UC Davis (0-6) 010 000 0 -- 1 9 1

San Diego State (4-0) 020 001 x -- 3 5 2

Brown and Dethlefson; Balint and Romanello

W - Balint, 2-0; L - Brown, 0-3

Game one box

Game two box