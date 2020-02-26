SENATOR BRIAN JONES INTRODUCES BILL TO REDUCE LICENSING BURDENS ON CALIFORNIANS

East County News Service East County News Service

February 26, 2020 (Sacramento) - State Senator Brian Jones (R-Santee) announced today he introduced Senate Bill 878 ( fact sheet ). SB 878 will require all boards and bureaus within the Department of Consumer Affairs to prominently display on their websites the current average timeframe for processing initial and renewal license applications.

The Department of Consumers Affairs (DCA) administers more than 3.9 million licenses in more than 280 license types including certificates, registrations and permits, from architects to accountants, dentists to veterinarians, according to the DCA website.

Back in 2009, the department authorized an online licensing system known as BreEZe to streamlining the system. But 11 years and over $130 million later, licensees are still facing long timeframes for some licenses even with the BreEZe system, Jones indicates.

"California has an overregulated licensing scheme that does not work efficiently. SB 878 makes the process to get licensed under DCA a little bit easier,” Senator Jones says. "The Department of Consumer Affairs has failed to update their ancient processing system, while hard-working Californians pay the price of unknown processing timeframes. These licensees need answers and transparency about their application status, so they can practice their profession and businesses can open their doors without unnecessary delays.”