Spring Valley woman sentenced for animal cruelty

By Sir Milo Loftin, County of San Diego Communications Office By Sir Milo Loftin, County of San Diego Communications Office

Oct. 30, 2025 (Spring Valley) -- A woman has been sentenced in an animal cruelty case after San Diego County Department of Animal Services officers responded to a case involving a Chihuahua in Spring Valley.

Animal Services met with the dog’s owner in August after receiving a recording from a member of the public showing disturbing treatment of the dog.

The dog was taken into county care, where Animal Services, veterinary staff provided treatment, conducted a cruelty exam and ensured the animal had a safe environment.

They determined the dog was frightened but not seriously injured. Animal Services has full-time veterinary teams at both its Carlsbad and Bonita shelters to provide ongoing care for animals in need.

The Chihuahua made a full recovery and has been adopted into a new, caring home.

Evidence gathered by County Animal Services was submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.

The defendant pled guilty last month to one misdemeanor count of animal cruelty due to the lack of serious injuries and lack of prior incidents by the defendant. As part of her sentence, she was ordered to forfeit all animals, pay restitution, attend mental health counseling and is prohibited from owning or possessing animals for five years.

The case was handled by the District Attorney’s Animal Cruelty Prosecution Unit, which provides countywide expertise in animal abuse cases and works within the DA’s Family Protection Division due to the link between animal abuse and violent crimes against people. The unit partners closely with Animal Services and law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute animal cruelty throughout San Diego County.

Animal Services promotes humane and responsible pet care by providing 24-hour rescues in unincorporated areas, assisting residents who can no longer care for their pets, investigating cruelty or neglect, enforcing animal-related laws and educating the public about responsible ownership.