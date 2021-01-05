SUPERVISOR ANDERSON CALLS FOR REFORMS IN PLACEMENT OF PREDATORS AND COMMUNITY NOTIFICATION

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

Photo: map shows disproportionate number of sex offenders placed in East County

May 1, 2021 (El Cajon) – Community members held another rally April 28 at Wells Park to oppose the proposed placement of Merle Wakefield and Joseph Badger, both sexually violent predators (SVPs), at 10957 Horizon Hills in unincorporated El Cajon. Now Supervisor Joel Anderson has announced he will introduce a directive at next week’s County Board of supervisors meeting instruction County Council and the Chief Administrative Officer to fully investigate what he calls “inexcusable and irresponsible weaknesses in the County’s current policies for the notification and placement processes for sex offenders and Sexually Violent Offenders.”

Anderson’s measure would require the staffers to report back with actions that can be taken to improve the processes and procedures used in notifying the public on proposed placements and living situations for sex offenders.

Supervisor Anderson says, “67% of all Sexually Violent Predators in San Diego County are in my district. There are currently plans to place three more SVPs in District 2 in the near future, which will push that total to over 70%. This is the very definition of dumping.” Anderson adds that when he asked questions to better understand the process, roles and authority that various County agencies and organizations have in these matters, he was shocked to receive “inaccurate and contradictory information.”

He adds, “This ends now. The appropriate placement of these dangerous individuals demands our full and immediate attention. When simple questions cannot be answered on such an important matter, the consequences are dangerous for the safety of our citizens, particularly our children. It is simply irresponsible to allow this situation to continue and I urge my colleagues to help me obtain the information necessary to make the changes that will protect our communities.”

According to Anderson, weaknesses in the current process include:

No requirement for local law enforcement to be notified until 10 days after a sex offender moves into a residence.

Lack of clarity as to the role and responsibilities of the County Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement (SAFE) Task Force.

Contradictory information from the County District Attorney regarding the roles and responsibilities relative to a housing search committee.

Inactivity of the San Diego Sex Offender Management Council (SOMC) since 2019.

Lack of public information regarding SOMC actions and meetings.

Lack of inter-communication between governmental departments, agencies, and law enforcement task forces.