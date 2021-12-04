FOR WHOM THE SOUTHERN BELLE TOLLS RUNS THROUGH DEC. 4 AT THE MOXIE: SOUTHERN FUN

By Kathy Carpenter

November 24, 2021 (La Mesa) - Roustabouts return to the theatre, bringing much needed laughter, The theatre group returns with For Whom the Southern Belle Tolls, four short one-act plays. Producer and director Phil Johnson, a master of laughter, wanted to add humor for audiences returning to the theatre. He feels, and I agree, that after what everyone has been through, we need to not only laugh but laugh together and we did.

Funny and irreverent, the show written by Christopher Durang is filled with the things that you can't help but laugh at. If you have a sense of humor and give yourself permission to enjoy yourself, you will laugh.

Four actors, two men and two women, give everything they have to make the plays work. There is no intermission. The first play, Wando's Visit, features a married couple. After 13 years of marriage, an ex-girlfriend comes to visit. It’s extreme but funny. Nina in the Morning shows a glimpse of an aging woman and her fading beauty, followed by a hilarious parody of "The Glass Menagerie" By Hemingway. This was our favorite. Omri Schein is so darn funny, he had us in stitches at times. Lastly, we have Business Lunch at the Russian Tea Room, depicting a playwright being seduced by Hollywood.

The cast includes Omri Schein, Wendy Maples, Wendy Waddell and Walter Murray--iIncredible talents, as you will witness as they transform between characters. The acting rocks.

With COVID precautions in place, it's safe to come to the theatre. Join in community laughter. It's infectious and healthy. We need to laugh again and the Roustabouts deliver.

The Roustabouts perform at the Moxie Theatre on El Cajon Blvd.