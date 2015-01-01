OUR GUIDE TO EAST COUNTY RESTAURANTS – ALPHABETICAL LISTINGS

San Diego’s inland region (east of I-15) is home to hundreds of restaurants offering a wide variety of cuisines.

Below is an alphabetical listing from A to Z.

Know of a restaurant we missed? Email editor@eastcountymagazine.org.

Also see our guide to East County restaurants offering international cuisine and those specializing American foods, plus our guide to sweets and treats.

Scroll down to view our full list of restaurants in San Diego's inland region.

African Spices (Rolando) African and Somali

Albert's Fresh Mexican Food (La Mesa and Lakeside) – Mexican

Alforon (SDSU College area) – Lebanese and Middle Eastern

Al-Hamdani Sweets (Spring Valley) – Baklava and Middle Eastern sweets

Ali Baba (El Cajon) – Mediterranean

Ali’s Chicken and Waffles (City Heights) – chicken, saffles, sambusas and more

Al Pancho's (Alpine) - Mexican

Alpine Chill (Alpine) – frozen yogurt

Alpine Taco Shop (Alpine) - Mexican

Anthony's Fish Grotto (La Mesa) - seafood

Antica Trattoria (La Mesa) – Italian

Apple Alley Bakery (Julian) – pies, pastries and lunch items

Applebee’s (El Cajon and Rancho San Diego) – steaks, bowls, seafood, sandwiches, salads

Antica Trattoria (La Mesa/Lake Murray) - Italian

Aromi Italian Cuisine (La Mesa) - Italian

Aromas of India (La Mesa)—Indian cuisine

Aubrey Rose Tea Room (La Mesa) – traditional English-style tea service with finger

sandwiches, soups, savories, scones and more

Baklava King (Santee) – gourmet Baklava

Banbu Sushi (La Mesa) –Japanese and sushi

Bankhead Mississippi-Style Cooking (Spring Valley) – Southern and soul food

The Barn Bar and Dining (Ramona) – steak, burgers, pizza, salads, and more

Baron Long Bar & Grill (Viejas Casino and Resort, Alpine) – bar foods, craft beers and cocktails

Basil Thai Bistro (San Carlos) - Thai

Baskin Robbins (La Mesa, El Cajon, and Ramona) – ice cream

Bellamy’s Restaurant (Escondido) – California modern cuisine

Ben and Esther’s Vegan and Jewish Deli (Rolando) – vegan Jewish deli

Bighorn Burgers and Shakes (Borrego Springs)- burgers and shakes

Bighorn Fudge Company (Borrego Springs) – fudge candy

Bisbas Restaurant (Rolando) – Somali, African (website coming soon: https://bisbasrestaurant.com/

BJ’s Brewhouse (La Mesa)

Black Angus Steakhouse (El Cajon) – steak, prime rib, seafood

Black Bear Diner (El Cajon) – American cuisine

Bleu Boheme (Kensington) – French cuisine

Bongiovanni’s Italian Restaurant (Alpine) - Italian

Bougie’s Cheese Shop (La Mesa) – cheeses and salamis

Boxing Crab (Roland) – seafood and Cajun

Brody’s Burgers and Beers (Jamul) – burgers, beers, and more

Brother’s Family Restaurant (Allied Gardens) - American

Brigantine Seafood and Oyster Bar (La Mesa) – seafood

Broken Yolk (Santee and SDSU College area) – breakfasts

Boll Weevil (Lakeside) – burgers and more

Brother’s Turkish Cuisine (El Cajon) -- Turkish

Bull and Bourbon Steakhouse (Sycuan) steak and seafood

Brew Coffee Spot (La Mesa) – coffee, pastries, lunch foods

Brigantine (La Mesa) – seafood, steaks, and more

Buckboards BBQ & Brew (El Cajon) – barbecue

Burma Place (Rancho Bernardo) -Burmese

Burning Beard Brewing Company (El Cajon)- beers, burgers, tri-trip, tacos, and more

Busy B Thai Cafe (El Cajon) -Thai

Café Amor (Spring Valley) Menu – Crepes, sandwiches, bagels ice cream, smoothies

Cali Comfort (Spring Valley) – barbecue and pub food

California Fish Grill (El Cajon) – seafood, wraps, Cajun tacos, and more

Campo Café (Campo) - American cuisine

Caribbean Taste (near Skyline)

Carlee's (Borrego Springs) -American diner

Carmelita’s Mexican Grill and Cantina (Borrego Springs)

Casa de Pico (La Mesa) - Mexican

Casa Gabriela (La Mesa) - Mexican

Casino Inn (Alpine) bar and grill

Centifoni’s Restaurant (La Mesa); American, menu on Facebook

Chamorro Grill (Grantville/Mission Gorge) – island barbecue

Chandelier Lounge (Jamul) – international healthy food

Chicago Pizza (Santee) - pizza

Chick-Fil-A (Santee and La Mesa) – chicken

Chicken Charlie’s (Rancho Bernardo) – chicken

China Fun (Rancho Bernardo)

Chiroy’s Café (Casa de Oro/Spring Valley) – American, Mexican and Guatemalan

City Tacos (La Mesa and other locations) -- Mexican

Cold Stone Creamery (Rancho San Diego, Santee, and other locations) – ice cream

Collette’s on Grand (Escondido) farm-to-table, American and French-inspired

Coop’s West Texas BBQ (Lemon Grove) – barbecue

Corner Deli and Pizza (Sycuan Casino Resort)

Coyote Steakhouse (Borrego Springs) – steak

Crab Pub (SDSU college area) – Cajun seafood

Crafted Greens (El Cajon) – salads, hot sides, flatbreads

CroBean Bakery (Alpine) French bakery and coffee shop

D'Amato's Pizza (La Mesa) – pizza and Italian food

Danny’s Deli (Jacumba Hot Springs) – sandwiches, pizza and more

Darbar Fine Indian Cuisine (Rancho Bernardo)

D’Carlos (Ramona) – steaks, sandwiches, burgers and more

Del Cerro Pizza and Beer (Del Cerro) – pizzas and beer

A Delight of France (Escondido)- French bistro and bakery

Del’s Hideout (Del Cerro) -- barbecue

Denny's (all locations) -American

Descanso Junction (Descanso) – cowboy classics, frontier favorites, barbecue and more

Di Leone’s Italian Restaurant (El Cajon) - Italian

Dolci Café Italiano (Rancho San Diego) - Italian

Donato’s Italian Restaurant (Alpine) – Italian

Dongbu Korean Barbecue (Escondido)

Double Down Grill (Sycuan Casino & Resort, El Cajon) –pub food: sandwiches, burritos and more

Downtown Cafe (El Cajon) - American

Dream Dinners (La Mesa) made for you

Dudley’s Bakery (Santa Ysabel) – fresh-baked breads, sandwiches, pies

Duke’s Old Fashioned Onion Burgers (La Mesa) – burgers

Dunkin’ Donuts (Ramona)

D.Z. Akins (La Mesa) - Jewish deli

Eastbound Bar and Grill (Lakeside)

Edible Arrangements (La Mesa) – fruit arrangements

Einstein Brothers Bagels (Del Cerro, San Carlos, Santee) – bagels, bagel sandwiches

El Pollo Loco (La Mesa and Santee) -- chicken

El Mariachi (El Cajon) - Mexican

El Torito (La Mesa) -Mexican

Eli’s Peruvian Kitchen (City Heights) – Peruvian

El Veganito (La Mesa/Grossmont Center food court) – Vegan/Mexican

Emerald Chinese Cuisine (Jamul Casino) -Chinese

Epicurious Social Club (Borrego Springs) – globally inspired comfort foods

Extraordinary Fruits (Spring Valley) – fruits, juices, bowls, smoothies, salads, vegan, tortas and more

Extraordinary Banana Pudding (La Mesa) – hand-crafted puddings

Faridas Somali/East African Cuisine (Euclid)

Farmer's Table (La Mesa) – farm-to-table cuisine

Farmhouse 78 (Ramona) – Farm to table

Fat Ivor’s (Valley Center) – Texas-style barbecue

Fatuma Restaurant (Euclid) African, Somali, Mediterranean

Filippi's Pizza Grotto (Jamul, Santee, and other San Diego locations) – Italian

Foster’s Freeze (Allied Gardens and Spring Valley) – ice cream, shakes, burgers, hot dogs

Fox Bistro at La Casa del Zorro (Borrego Springs) - American; seafood, steaks, salads, sandwiches, and more

Franca’s Italian Kitchen and Bar (Alpine)

Franco’s Giant Pizza (Rancho San Diego/El Cajon) - pizza

Frank's Bakery- Gibaldi's Italian Bread (Spring Valley) - bakery

Frank's Pizza Joint (La Mesa) - pizza

Fred S Old-Fashioned Burgers (Alpine) – burgers

French Oven Bakery and Café (Scripps Ranch) -French bakery and cafe

Frida’s Taqueria (Ramona) – Mexican/Tijuana-style tacos

Fruity Loco (Spring Valley) – juices, smoothies, acai bowls, more

Full Metal Burgers (Escondido) – hand-crafted burgers, sandwiches and vegan options

Gaetanos Italian Restaurant (Spring Valley and Lakeside) - Italian

Giardino Neighborhood Cucina (Lemon Grove) - Italian

Ginger Noodle Bar (Viejas at Alpine) – Asian

Grand Ole BBQ (Flinn Springs/El Cajon) – Texas-style barbecue

Grecian Café (Spring Valley) - Greek

Greek Chicken (El Cajon and Lakeside) Greek

Greek Gyros (Grossmont Center, La Mesa) - Greek

Grossmont Center restaurants (La Mesa) : The Food Court is closed, but other restaurants are offering takeout and some including Casa de Pico, Claim Jumper's and Olive Garden, also offer outdoor dining beneath canopies or open-sided tents.

Grove Steakhouse (Viejas in Alpine) -steakhouse

Habit Burger and Grill (El Cajon, La Mesa, and SDSU college area) -- burgers

Hacienda Casa Blanca (El Cajon) - Mexican

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream (Santee) – ice cream

Hangry's Sunset Deli and Pizza (Sycuan Casino Resort in El Cajon) – pizza and deli

Happy Time Mediterranean (Rancho San Diego/El Cajon) – Mediterranean

H Brothers (Escondido) – North American comfort food

Heroes Restaurant and Bar (Santa Ysabel) – wood-fired pizza

Hi Dumplings (Grantville/Mission Gorge) -Chinese

Mike Hess Brewing (Alpine) –Pub foods and craft beers

Miss Donuts (Casa de Oro/Spring Valley) – donuts and coffee

The Hills Pub (La Mesa) -Pub food

Himalayan Restaurant (La Mesa) – Nepalese and Indian cuisine

Hooleys Irish Pub (La Mesa and Rancho San Diego) - Irish

Ho Wan Noodle Shop (Barona Resort & Casino, Lakeside) - Asian

House of Fortune (Sycuan Casino Resort in El Cajon) - Asian

IHOP (La Mesa) – international house of pancakes

I-Que BBQ (La Mesa) – barbecue

Island Spice Jamaican (SDSU College area) – Jamaican

Island Style Café (Santee) -- Hawaiian

Italian Cucina (Barona Resort and Casino,Lakeside) - Italian

Izzy's Cafe (El Cajon) barbecue and country-style cooking

Jacumba Hot Springs Hotel Restaurant (Jacumba) – farm-to-table, Mexican, seafood, and more

Janet’s Montana Café (Alpine) – American and Mexican entrees; breakfast and lunch

Jay’s Southern Barbecue (Alpine) – barbecue and soul food

Jeremy’s on the Hill (Wynola/Julian) – farm to table

Jersey Mikes (many locations) – sub sandwiches

Jibaritos de la Isla (Bonita)—Dominican Republic and Puerto Rican

Jimmy’s of Santee (Santee) -- home-cooked American

Johnny B’s (La Mesa) -- burgers

Junction Bar and Grill (El Cajon) – burgers, steaks, tacos, pasta and more

Julian Beer Company (Julian) – pizzas, barbecue, salads and more

Julian Café and Bakery (Julian) – American foods and pies

Julian Candy Basket (Julian) – candy store

Julian Grille (Julian) – California cuisine and timeless dishes

Julian Pie Company (Julian and Wynola) - pies

Julian Tea and Cottage Arts (Julian) – traditional tea service with finger sandwiches, scones, and more, plus seasonal specialties

K&B Bistro (Del Cerro) – sandwiches, tacos, burger, flatbreads, salads and more

Kabul Kabob House (El Cajon) – Afghan cuisine

Kagnan Korean Barbecue (Rancho Bernardo) – Korean barbecue

Kali’s Garden (Julian) – Vegan cuisine, Mexican and Asian options; juices, smoothies

Kawaii Sushi (La Mesa) -Japanese and sushi

Kendall’s Café (Borrego Springs) – American and Mexican

Konnichiwa Sushi (La Mesa) – Sushi bar

Kujo Eats (Rolando) – Filipino

Kunduz Kabob and Pizza (Santee) – Afghan and pizza

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue (El Cajon, Escondido, Ramona, SDSU College area)

Lakeside Café and Bakery (Lakeside) – American and Mexican entrees

Lakeside Pho and Grill (Lakeside) – Vietnamese

La Mesa Bistro (La Mesa) – healthy and nutritious foods; breakfast and lunch

Las Pinches Tortas (Rancho San Diego/El Cajon) --Mexican

Lemon Grove Bistro and Beer Garden (Lemon Grove) – European cuisine

Lemon Grove Café (Lemon Grove) - Mexican, Greek, and American

Lido’s Italian Foods (Lemon Grove) - Italian

Light Bulb Coffee (La Mesa) – Coffee, sandwiches, wraps

Lilac Heights Bakery (Ramona) home-based bakery

Limoncello Modern Italian (La Mesa) – Italian

Little Roma Italian Restaurant (La Mesa)

Loft 94 (Jamul Casino) – Asian fusion cuisine

Long Island Mike's (Spring Valley) - pizza

Luna Grill (El Cajon/Rancho San Diego) -Mediterranean

Lunchbox (La Mesa) - American breakfast and lunch

Main Street Donuts and Deli (El Cajon) – sandwiches and donuts

Mal Al Sham (El Cajon) – Syrian cuisine

Mamma Ramona’s Pizzaria (Ramona) – pizza

Mañana’s Mexican Food (Alpine) -- Mexican

Marechiaro's on Olde Highway 80 (El Cajon/Flinn Springs) – Italian

Marieta’s (Alpine, El Cajon, La Mesa and Santee) - Mexican

Marinade on Main (Ramona) – Farm to table

Maria Callender’s (La Mesa) – American foods and pies

Mary’s Donuts (Lakeside)

Mastiff Kitchen (La Mesa) – pizzas, burgers, salads and more

Mediterraneo Italian Bistro & Bar (Alpine)

Memo’s Bagel Café (El Cajon) – bagels, sandwiches, wraps, focaccia, acai bowls, more

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt (La Mesa, El Cajon and Rancho San Diego – frozen yogurt

Miner’s Diner (Julian) -burgers, sandwiches, soups, salads, soda fountain

Mom’s Pie House (Julian) – pies

Mona’s Italian Restaurant (Allied Gardens) -Italian

Mystic Grill (La Mesa)-- Mediterranean

Nahrain Fish and Chicken (El Cajon) –traditional grilled and masgoof Iraqi-style fish and chicken

Naturally Desi (Rancho Bernardo) - Indian

New York Giant Pizza (El Cajon) – pizza

Ney Restaurant (La Mesa) – Iraqi and Middle Eastern

Nicolosi’s Italian Restaurant (Santee) -- Italian

Off the 8 Café (Alpine) -- breakfast

Oishi Thai Japanese Cuisine (Rolando) -- Japanese

Olive Garden (La Mesa and Santee)

Omelette Factory (Rancho San Diego and Santee) -- breakfasts

Ottavio’s Italian (Lakeside) – Italian

Outback Steakhouse (El Cajon) - steak

Outpost by Valley Farms (Mt. Laguna) - American

Oyster and Pearl Bar Restaurant (La Mesa) – Mediterranean

Pablito’s Mexican Bar and Grill (Borrego Springs) -Mexican

Panda Machi (Alpine) -- Chinese

Panda Express (La Mesa) -Chinese

Panya Thai (Escondido) -- Thai

Patty's Cafe (La Mesa) – American and Mexican

Pepper Farm Deli (Santee) – deli sandwiches

Pha Kao Lao Cuisine (SDSU College area) – Laotian

Phileas Fogg’s (Sabre Springs) – British pub - English

Philly Steak Subs (El Cajon) Philly steak sandwiches

Phil's BBQ (Santee) -- barbecue

Pho Hoa Noodle Shop (SDSU College area) -Vietnamese

Ph’o Minh and Grill (Spring Valley) -- Vietnamese

Pho Superbowl Vietnamese Cuisine (El Cajon) - Vietnamese

Phra Ram 9 (La Mesa) – Vietnamese

Picante Taqueria (Allied Gardens) - Mexican

Pick Up Stix (La Mesa and Rancho San Diego) -- Chinese

Pietro’s Cucina Italiana (La Mesa) - Italian

Pine House Café and Tavern (Mount Laguna) – American, French, and fondue

Pink Buddha (Sycuan Casino & Resort) -- Asian

Pinto Thai (Ramona) -Thai

Pioneer Barbecue (Fletcher Hills/El Cajon) – Texas-style barbecue

Pizza Hut (Alpine and La Mesa) – pizza

Plant Power Fast Food (SDSU College area) – meatless burgers, salads, and more

Poke’Ona (Ramona) -- Hawaiian

Poncho’s Mexican Food (Rancho San Diego/El Cajon) - Mexican

Por Favor (El Cajon) – Mexican

PR9 Thai Restaurant (La Mesa) - Thai

Press Box Sports Lounge (Rancho San Diego) – American cuisine

Prime Cut Steak and Seafood (Jamul Casino) – steak and seafood

Pub at Lake Cuyamaca (Cuyamaca) -soups, sandwiches, burgers, salads, fish and chips, and breakfast foods

Public House (Scripps Ranch) - gastropub

Pupusa’s Express (El Cajon) -- Salvadoran

Purple Mint (Allied Gardens) – Vegan Asian cuisine

Purple Owl Café (Julian) – coffee, crepes, salads, vegan foods

Quecho’s Elevated Mexican Eatery (Julian)

Rachel’s Café and Eatery (Ramona) – farm-to-table

Rainbow Oaks Restaurant (Rainbow) -American

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers (Lemon Grove and Santee) - chicken

Ramona Café (Ramona)

Ramona Family Naturals Market and Deli (Ramona) – natural foods deli

Ram’s Hill Restaurant (Borrego Springs) – upscale dining; steak, seafood, chicken, more

Rank & File - (Sycuan Casino & Resort in El Cajon) – American comfort food

Red Ocotillo (Borrego Springs) -- benedicts, burgers, sandwiches, salads, soups, pasta

Red Tail Bar and Grill at Singing Hills (El Cajon) -Southern California cuisine

Red Sea Ethiopian Restaurant (City Heights) – Ethiopian

Rise Southern Biscuits and Chicken (SDSU College Area)

Riviera Supper Club (La Mesa) -steakhouse and bar

Roberto’s Taco Shop (Santee)

Rob's Brew Point (El Cajon) – coffee and pastries

Rodizio’s Brazilian Steakhouse (El Cajon – Brazilian steaks and salad bar

Rolando Garden Kitchen (Rolando) – farm to table, special events only

Rosarito’s Mexican Food (Lemon Grove) - Mexican

Round Table Pizza (La Mesa and Spring Valley) - pizza

Rubio's Coastal Grill (Alpine, El Cajon, La Mesa and other locations) – Mexican and California cuisine

Sage Cafe (Barona Casino in Lakeside) – California cuisine

Sahara Taste of the Middle East (Rancho San Diego) – Middle Eastern

Saigon Star Restaurant (Allied Gardens) -- Vietnamese

Salsa Mexican Food (Alpine) - Mexican

Sangucheria Peruvian Street Food (Tierrasanta) - Peruvian

San Pasqual Winery - (La Mesa) wine tasting, charcuterie

Schwarma Guys (La Mesa) – Middle Eastern

Sheldon’s Service (La Mesa) – Coffee, breakfast and lunch

Shiraz (Rancho Bernardo) – Persian/Iranian cuisine

Signature Thai Cuisine (La Mesa)

Smokey and the Brisket (La Mesa) - Barbecue

Sombrero’s Mexican Restaurant (El Cajon and La Mesa) - Mexican

Spacebar Cafe (La Mesa) -- soups, salads, panini sandwiches, bagel sandwiches, pastries, breakfast items, Spanish style tapas, coffees, juices, smoothies, wine bar

Split Bakehouse (La Mesa) – vegan pastries

Starbucks Coffee (many locations) – coffee, snacks, sandwiches

Steele 94 Restaurant and Bar – American and Mexican

Steph’s Donut Hole (Alpine) -donuts

Stir Fresh Mongolian Grill (Rancho Bernardo) -Mongolian

Subway (Alpine, La Mesa and other locations) – sub sandwiches

Suerte Cantina (Sycuan) - Mexican

Sunrise Deli (Spring Valley) – delicatessen

Sunshine Pancake House (La Mesa) – pancakes, waffles, crepes, omelets

Surf and Soul (Roland) – seafood and soul food

Surfing Crab (Escondido) – seafood boils, South Carolina-style

Surfrider Pizza (La Mesa) – pizza

Surfside Fish House (Scripps Ranch) – seafood

Su Pan Bakery (El Cajon, Poway and San Marcos) – Mexican cakes and breads

Swami’s Café (La Mesa) – salads, soups, burgers, wraps, sandwiches ,smoothies, juices, breakfast and lunch

Tamarind Thai (La Mesa) – Thai

Tandoori Vibes (SDSU College area) – Indian

Tarbosh (El Cajon) – Syrian and Mediterranean

Taste of Africa Cuisine (SDSU College area) – Somali / African

Taste of Egypt Café (Grantville) – Egyptian

Taste of Himalayas (El Cajon) - Nepalese

Terramar Mexican Kitchen (Ramona) – Mexican and seafood

Testo Pepesto (El Cajon) - Italian

Texas Roadhouse (El Cajon) – barbecue

Tommy’s Pizza and Subs (Santee) – sub sandwiches and pizza

Tong Sake House (Poway) - Korean, sushi bar, ramen

Tony Gwynn's Sports Pub (Jamul Casino) – burgers, brews, sandwiches, pizza, tacos, and more

Tour de Tapas (La Mesa) -- tapas, European bites

The Trails Eatery (San Carlos) – American, breakfast and lunch

Trieu Chao (City Heights) - Cambodian

Trolley Stop Deli (La Mesa) – deli sandwiches

Tropifruit Juice Bar (El Cajon) – juices, sandwiches, bagels, smoothies

Urbane Cafe (El Cajon) – sandwiches, salads, soups

Vibes Sushi Bar and Grill (Ramona) – Japanese

Viewpoint Neighborhood Kitchen (Sycuan) – Southern California cuisine

Village Vino (Kensington) – wine bar with tapas, flatbreads, and more

Wei Wei Asian Express (La Mesa and other locations) - Asian

Woodstock's Pizza (SDSU college area) -- pizza

Wrap Shack (Santee and El Cajon) – wraps

Yanni’s Bar and Grill (Scripps Ranch) – Northern Mediterranean

Yogurt Mill (La Mesa) – frozen yogurt

Zad, Mediterranean (Spring Valley) -Mediterranean

Zest Wine Bistro (Lemon Grove) – International winds, charcuterie, and tapas





