OUR GUIDE TO EAST COUNTY RESTAURANTS – ALPHABETICAL LISTINGS

San Diego’s inland region (east of I-15) is home to hundreds of restaurants offering a wide variety of cuisines.
Below is an alphabetical listing from A to Z.
Know of a restaurant we missed? Email editor@eastcountymagazine.org.
Also see our guide to East County restaurants offering international cuisine and those specializing American foods, plus our guide to sweets and treats.
Scroll down to view our full list of restaurants in San Diego's inland region.
African Spices (Rolando) African and Somali
Albert's Fresh Mexican Food (La Mesa and Lakeside) – Mexican
Alforon (SDSU College area) – Lebanese and Middle Eastern
Al-Hamdani Sweets (Spring Valley) – Baklava and Middle Eastern sweets
Ali Baba (El Cajon) – Mediterranean
Ali’s Chicken and Waffles (City Heights) – chicken, saffles, sambusas and more
Al Pancho's (Alpine) - Mexican
Alpine Chill (Alpine) – frozen yogurt
Alpine Taco Shop (Alpine) - Mexican
Anthony's Fish Grotto (La Mesa) - seafood
Antica Trattoria (La Mesa) – Italian
Apple Alley Bakery (Julian) – pies, pastries and lunch items
Applebee’s (El Cajon and Rancho San Diego) – steaks, bowls, seafood, sandwiches, salads
Antica Trattoria (La Mesa/Lake Murray) - Italian
Aromi Italian Cuisine (La Mesa) - Italian
Aromas of India (La Mesa)—Indian cuisine
Aubrey Rose Tea Room (La Mesa) – traditional English-style tea service with finger
sandwiches, soups, savories, scones and more
Baklava King (Santee) – gourmet Baklava
Banbu Sushi (La Mesa) –Japanese and sushi
Bankhead Mississippi-Style Cooking (Spring Valley) – Southern and soul food
The Barn Bar and Dining (Ramona) – steak, burgers, pizza, salads, and more
Baron Long Bar & Grill (Viejas Casino and Resort, Alpine) – bar foods, craft beers and cocktails
Basil Thai Bistro (San Carlos) - Thai
Baskin Robbins (La Mesa, El Cajon, and Ramona) – ice cream
Bellamy’s Restaurant (Escondido) – California modern cuisine
Ben and Esther’s Vegan and Jewish Deli (Rolando) – vegan Jewish deli
Bighorn Burgers and Shakes (Borrego Springs)- burgers and shakes
Bighorn Fudge Company (Borrego Springs) – fudge candy
Bisbas Restaurant (Rolando) – Somali, African (website coming soon: https://bisbasrestaurant.com/
BJ’s Brewhouse (La Mesa)
Black Angus Steakhouse (El Cajon) – steak, prime rib, seafood
Black Bear Diner (El Cajon) – American cuisine
Bleu Boheme (Kensington) – French cuisine
Bongiovanni’s Italian Restaurant (Alpine) - Italian
Bougie’s Cheese Shop (La Mesa) – cheeses and salamis
Boxing Crab (Roland) – seafood and Cajun
Brody’s Burgers and Beers (Jamul) – burgers, beers, and more
Brother’s Family Restaurant (Allied Gardens) - American
Brigantine Seafood and Oyster Bar (La Mesa) – seafood
Broken Yolk (Santee and SDSU College area) – breakfasts
Boll Weevil (Lakeside) – burgers and more
Brother’s Turkish Cuisine (El Cajon) -- Turkish
Bull and Bourbon Steakhouse (Sycuan) steak and seafood
Brew Coffee Spot (La Mesa) – coffee, pastries, lunch foods
Brigantine (La Mesa) – seafood, steaks, and more
Buckboards BBQ & Brew (El Cajon) – barbecue
Burma Place (Rancho Bernardo) -Burmese
Burning Beard Brewing Company (El Cajon)- beers, burgers, tri-trip, tacos, and more
Busy B Thai Cafe (El Cajon) -Thai
Café Amor (Spring Valley) Menu – Crepes, sandwiches, bagels ice cream, smoothies
Cali Comfort (Spring Valley) – barbecue and pub food
California Fish Grill (El Cajon) – seafood, wraps, Cajun tacos, and more
Campo Café (Campo) - American cuisine
Caribbean Taste (near Skyline)
Carlee's (Borrego Springs) -American diner
Carmelita’s Mexican Grill and Cantina (Borrego Springs)
Casa de Pico (La Mesa) - Mexican
Casa Gabriela (La Mesa) - Mexican
Casino Inn (Alpine) bar and grill
Centifoni’s Restaurant (La Mesa); American, menu on Facebook
Chamorro Grill (Grantville/Mission Gorge) – island barbecue
Chandelier Lounge (Jamul) – international healthy food
Chicago Pizza (Santee) - pizza
Chick-Fil-A (Santee and La Mesa) – chicken
Chicken Charlie’s (Rancho Bernardo) – chicken
China Fun (Rancho Bernardo)
Chiroy’s Café (Casa de Oro/Spring Valley) – American, Mexican and Guatemalan
City Tacos (La Mesa and other locations) -- Mexican
Cold Stone Creamery (Rancho San Diego, Santee, and other locations) – ice cream
Collette’s on Grand (Escondido) farm-to-table, American and French-inspired
Coop’s West Texas BBQ (Lemon Grove) – barbecue
Corner Deli and Pizza (Sycuan Casino Resort)
Coyote Steakhouse (Borrego Springs) – steak
Crab Pub (SDSU college area) – Cajun seafood
Crafted Greens (El Cajon) – salads, hot sides, flatbreads
CroBean Bakery (Alpine) French bakery and coffee shop
D'Amato's Pizza (La Mesa) – pizza and Italian food
Danny’s Deli (Jacumba Hot Springs) – sandwiches, pizza and more
Darbar Fine Indian Cuisine (Rancho Bernardo)
D’Carlos (Ramona) – steaks, sandwiches, burgers and more
Del Cerro Pizza and Beer (Del Cerro) – pizzas and beer
A Delight of France (Escondido)- French bistro and bakery
Del’s Hideout (Del Cerro) -- barbecue
Denny's (all locations) -American
Descanso Junction (Descanso) – cowboy classics, frontier favorites, barbecue and more
Di Leone’s Italian Restaurant (El Cajon) - Italian
Dolci Café Italiano (Rancho San Diego) - Italian
Donato’s Italian Restaurant (Alpine) – Italian
Dongbu Korean Barbecue (Escondido)
Double Down Grill (Sycuan Casino & Resort, El Cajon) –pub food: sandwiches, burritos and more
Downtown Cafe (El Cajon) - American
Dream Dinners (La Mesa) made for you
Dudley’s Bakery (Santa Ysabel) – fresh-baked breads, sandwiches, pies
Duke’s Old Fashioned Onion Burgers (La Mesa) – burgers
Dunkin’ Donuts (Ramona)
D.Z. Akins (La Mesa) - Jewish deli
Eastbound Bar and Grill (Lakeside)
Edible Arrangements (La Mesa) – fruit arrangements
Einstein Brothers Bagels (Del Cerro, San Carlos, Santee) – bagels, bagel sandwiches
El Pollo Loco (La Mesa and Santee) -- chicken
El Mariachi (El Cajon) - Mexican
El Torito (La Mesa) -Mexican
Eli’s Peruvian Kitchen (City Heights) – Peruvian
El Veganito (La Mesa/Grossmont Center food court) – Vegan/Mexican
Emerald Chinese Cuisine (Jamul Casino) -Chinese
Epicurious Social Club (Borrego Springs) – globally inspired comfort foods
Extraordinary Fruits (Spring Valley) – fruits, juices, bowls, smoothies, salads, vegan, tortas and more
Extraordinary Banana Pudding (La Mesa) – hand-crafted puddings
Faridas Somali/East African Cuisine (Euclid)
Farmer's Table (La Mesa) – farm-to-table cuisine
Farmhouse 78 (Ramona) – Farm to table
Fat Ivor’s (Valley Center) – Texas-style barbecue
Fatuma Restaurant (Euclid) African, Somali, Mediterranean
Filippi's Pizza Grotto (Jamul, Santee, and other San Diego locations) – Italian
Foster’s Freeze (Allied Gardens and Spring Valley) – ice cream, shakes, burgers, hot dogs
Fox Bistro at La Casa del Zorro (Borrego Springs) - American; seafood, steaks, salads, sandwiches, and more
Franca’s Italian Kitchen and Bar (Alpine)
Franco’s Giant Pizza (Rancho San Diego/El Cajon) - pizza
Frank's Bakery- Gibaldi's Italian Bread (Spring Valley) - bakery
Frank's Pizza Joint (La Mesa) - pizza
Fred S Old-Fashioned Burgers (Alpine) – burgers
French Oven Bakery and Café (Scripps Ranch) -French bakery and cafe
Frida’s Taqueria (Ramona) – Mexican/Tijuana-style tacos
Fruity Loco (Spring Valley) – juices, smoothies, acai bowls, more
Full Metal Burgers (Escondido) – hand-crafted burgers, sandwiches and vegan options
Gaetanos Italian Restaurant (Spring Valley and Lakeside) - Italian
Giardino Neighborhood Cucina (Lemon Grove) - Italian
Ginger Noodle Bar (Viejas at Alpine) – Asian
Grand Ole BBQ (Flinn Springs/El Cajon) – Texas-style barbecue
Grecian Café (Spring Valley) - Greek
Greek Chicken (El Cajon and Lakeside) Greek
Greek Gyros (Grossmont Center, La Mesa) - Greek
Grossmont Center restaurants (La Mesa) : The Food Court is closed, but other restaurants are offering takeout and some including Casa de Pico, Claim Jumper's and Olive Garden, also offer outdoor dining beneath canopies or open-sided tents.
Grove Steakhouse (Viejas in Alpine) -steakhouse
Habit Burger and Grill (El Cajon, La Mesa, and SDSU college area) -- burgers
Hacienda Casa Blanca (El Cajon) - Mexican
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream (Santee) – ice cream
Hangry's Sunset Deli and Pizza (Sycuan Casino Resort in El Cajon) – pizza and deli
Happy Time Mediterranean (Rancho San Diego/El Cajon) – Mediterranean
H Brothers (Escondido) – North American comfort food
Heroes Restaurant and Bar (Santa Ysabel) – wood-fired pizza
Hi Dumplings (Grantville/Mission Gorge) -Chinese
Mike Hess Brewing (Alpine) –Pub foods and craft beers
Miss Donuts (Casa de Oro/Spring Valley) – donuts and coffee
The Hills Pub (La Mesa) -Pub food
Himalayan Restaurant (La Mesa) – Nepalese and Indian cuisine
Hooleys Irish Pub (La Mesa and Rancho San Diego) - Irish
Ho Wan Noodle Shop (Barona Resort & Casino, Lakeside) - Asian
House of Fortune (Sycuan Casino Resort in El Cajon) - Asian
IHOP (La Mesa) – international house of pancakes
I-Que BBQ (La Mesa) – barbecue
Island Spice Jamaican (SDSU College area) – Jamaican
Island Style Café (Santee) -- Hawaiian
Italian Cucina (Barona Resort and Casino,Lakeside) - Italian
Izzy's Cafe (El Cajon) barbecue and country-style cooking
Jacumba Hot Springs Hotel Restaurant (Jacumba) – farm-to-table, Mexican, seafood, and more
Janet’s Montana Café (Alpine) – American and Mexican entrees; breakfast and lunch
Jay’s Southern Barbecue (Alpine) – barbecue and soul food
Jeremy’s on the Hill (Wynola/Julian) – farm to table
Jersey Mikes (many locations) – sub sandwiches
Jibaritos de la Isla (Bonita)—Dominican Republic and Puerto Rican
Jimmy’s of Santee (Santee) -- home-cooked American
Johnny B’s (La Mesa) -- burgers
Junction Bar and Grill (El Cajon) – burgers, steaks, tacos, pasta and more
Julian Beer Company (Julian) – pizzas, barbecue, salads and more
Julian Café and Bakery (Julian) – American foods and pies
Julian Candy Basket (Julian) – candy store
Julian Grille (Julian) – California cuisine and timeless dishes
Julian Pie Company (Julian and Wynola) - pies
Julian Tea and Cottage Arts (Julian) – traditional tea service with finger sandwiches, scones, and more, plus seasonal specialties
K&B Bistro (Del Cerro) – sandwiches, tacos, burger, flatbreads, salads and more
Kabul Kabob House (El Cajon) – Afghan cuisine
Kagnan Korean Barbecue (Rancho Bernardo) – Korean barbecue
Kali’s Garden (Julian) – Vegan cuisine, Mexican and Asian options; juices, smoothies
Kawaii Sushi (La Mesa) -Japanese and sushi
Kendall’s Café (Borrego Springs) – American and Mexican
Konnichiwa Sushi (La Mesa) – Sushi bar
Kujo Eats (Rolando) – Filipino
Kunduz Kabob and Pizza (Santee) – Afghan and pizza
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue (El Cajon, Escondido, Ramona, SDSU College area)
Lakeside Café and Bakery (Lakeside) – American and Mexican entrees
Lakeside Pho and Grill (Lakeside) – Vietnamese
La Mesa Bistro (La Mesa) – healthy and nutritious foods; breakfast and lunch
Las Pinches Tortas (Rancho San Diego/El Cajon) --Mexican
Lemon Grove Bistro and Beer Garden (Lemon Grove) – European cuisine
Lemon Grove Café (Lemon Grove) - Mexican, Greek, and American
Lido’s Italian Foods (Lemon Grove) - Italian
Light Bulb Coffee (La Mesa) – Coffee, sandwiches, wraps
Lilac Heights Bakery (Ramona) home-based bakery
Limoncello Modern Italian (La Mesa) – Italian
Little Roma Italian Restaurant (La Mesa)
Loft 94 (Jamul Casino) – Asian fusion cuisine
Long Island Mike's (Spring Valley) - pizza
Luna Grill (El Cajon/Rancho San Diego) -Mediterranean
Lunchbox (La Mesa) - American breakfast and lunch
Main Street Donuts and Deli (El Cajon) – sandwiches and donuts
Mal Al Sham (El Cajon) – Syrian cuisine
Mamma Ramona’s Pizzaria (Ramona) – pizza
Mañana’s Mexican Food (Alpine) -- Mexican
Marechiaro's on Olde Highway 80 (El Cajon/Flinn Springs) – Italian
Marieta’s (Alpine, El Cajon, La Mesa and Santee) - Mexican
Marinade on Main (Ramona) – Farm to table
Maria Callender’s (La Mesa) – American foods and pies
Mary’s Donuts (Lakeside)
Mastiff Kitchen (La Mesa) – pizzas, burgers, salads and more
Mediterraneo Italian Bistro & Bar (Alpine)
Memo’s Bagel Café (El Cajon) – bagels, sandwiches, wraps, focaccia, acai bowls, more
Menchie's Frozen Yogurt (La Mesa, El Cajon and Rancho San Diego – frozen yogurt
Miner’s Diner (Julian) -burgers, sandwiches, soups, salads, soda fountain
Mom’s Pie House (Julian) – pies
Mona’s Italian Restaurant (Allied Gardens) -Italian
Mystic Grill (La Mesa)-- Mediterranean
Nahrain Fish and Chicken (El Cajon) –traditional grilled and masgoof Iraqi-style fish and chicken
Naturally Desi (Rancho Bernardo) - Indian
New York Giant Pizza (El Cajon) – pizza
Ney Restaurant (La Mesa) – Iraqi and Middle Eastern
Nicolosi’s Italian Restaurant (Santee) -- Italian
Off the 8 Café (Alpine) -- breakfast
Oishi Thai Japanese Cuisine (Rolando) -- Japanese
Olive Garden (La Mesa and Santee)
Omelette Factory (Rancho San Diego and Santee) -- breakfasts
Ottavio’s Italian (Lakeside) – Italian
Outback Steakhouse (El Cajon) - steak
Outpost by Valley Farms (Mt. Laguna) - American
Oyster and Pearl Bar Restaurant (La Mesa) – Mediterranean
Pablito’s Mexican Bar and Grill (Borrego Springs) -Mexican
Panda Machi (Alpine) -- Chinese
Panda Express (La Mesa) -Chinese
Panya Thai (Escondido) -- Thai
Patty's Cafe (La Mesa) – American and Mexican
Pepper Farm Deli (Santee) – deli sandwiches
Pha Kao Lao Cuisine (SDSU College area) – Laotian
Phileas Fogg’s (Sabre Springs) – British pub - English
Philly Steak Subs (El Cajon) Philly steak sandwiches
Phil's BBQ (Santee) -- barbecue
Pho Hoa Noodle Shop (SDSU College area) -Vietnamese
Ph’o Minh and Grill (Spring Valley) -- Vietnamese
Pho Superbowl Vietnamese Cuisine (El Cajon) - Vietnamese
Phra Ram 9 (La Mesa) – Vietnamese
Picante Taqueria (Allied Gardens) - Mexican
Pick Up Stix (La Mesa and Rancho San Diego) -- Chinese
Pietro’s Cucina Italiana (La Mesa) - Italian
Pine House Café and Tavern (Mount Laguna) – American, French, and fondue
Pink Buddha (Sycuan Casino & Resort) -- Asian
Pinto Thai (Ramona) -Thai
Pioneer Barbecue (Fletcher Hills/El Cajon) – Texas-style barbecue
Pizza Hut (Alpine and La Mesa) – pizza
Plant Power Fast Food (SDSU College area) – meatless burgers, salads, and more
Poke’Ona (Ramona) -- Hawaiian
Poncho’s Mexican Food (Rancho San Diego/El Cajon) - Mexican
Por Favor (El Cajon) – Mexican
PR9 Thai Restaurant (La Mesa) - Thai
Press Box Sports Lounge (Rancho San Diego) – American cuisine
Prime Cut Steak and Seafood (Jamul Casino) – steak and seafood
Pub at Lake Cuyamaca (Cuyamaca) -soups, sandwiches, burgers, salads, fish and chips, and breakfast foods
Public House (Scripps Ranch) - gastropub
Pupusa’s Express (El Cajon) -- Salvadoran
Purple Mint (Allied Gardens) – Vegan Asian cuisine
Purple Owl Café (Julian) – coffee, crepes, salads, vegan foods
Quecho’s Elevated Mexican Eatery (Julian)
Rachel’s Café and Eatery (Ramona) – farm-to-table
Rainbow Oaks Restaurant (Rainbow) -American
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers (Lemon Grove and Santee) - chicken
Ramona Café (Ramona)
Ramona Family Naturals Market and Deli (Ramona) – natural foods deli
Ram’s Hill Restaurant (Borrego Springs) – upscale dining; steak, seafood, chicken, more
Rank & File - (Sycuan Casino & Resort in El Cajon) – American comfort food
Red Ocotillo (Borrego Springs) -- benedicts, burgers, sandwiches, salads, soups, pasta
Red Tail Bar and Grill at Singing Hills (El Cajon) -Southern California cuisine
Red Sea Ethiopian Restaurant (City Heights) – Ethiopian
Rise Southern Biscuits and Chicken (SDSU College Area)
Riviera Supper Club (La Mesa) -steakhouse and bar
Roberto’s Taco Shop (Santee)
Rob's Brew Point (El Cajon) – coffee and pastries
Rodizio’s Brazilian Steakhouse (El Cajon – Brazilian steaks and salad bar
Rolando Garden Kitchen (Rolando) – farm to table, special events only
Rosarito’s Mexican Food (Lemon Grove) - Mexican
Round Table Pizza (La Mesa and Spring Valley) - pizza
Rubio's Coastal Grill (Alpine, El Cajon, La Mesa and other locations) – Mexican and California cuisine
Sage Cafe (Barona Casino in Lakeside) – California cuisine
Sahara Taste of the Middle East (Rancho San Diego) – Middle Eastern
Saigon Star Restaurant (Allied Gardens) -- Vietnamese
Salsa Mexican Food (Alpine) - Mexican
Sangucheria Peruvian Street Food (Tierrasanta) - Peruvian
San Pasqual Winery - (La Mesa) wine tasting, charcuterie
Schwarma Guys (La Mesa) – Middle Eastern
Sheldon’s Service (La Mesa) – Coffee, breakfast and lunch
Shiraz (Rancho Bernardo) – Persian/Iranian cuisine
Signature Thai Cuisine (La Mesa)
Smokey and the Brisket (La Mesa) - Barbecue
Sombrero’s Mexican Restaurant (El Cajon and La Mesa) - Mexican
Spacebar Cafe (La Mesa) -- soups, salads, panini sandwiches, bagel sandwiches, pastries, breakfast items, Spanish style tapas, coffees, juices, smoothies, wine bar
Split Bakehouse (La Mesa) – vegan pastries
Starbucks Coffee (many locations) – coffee, snacks, sandwiches
Steele 94 Restaurant and Bar – American and Mexican
Steph’s Donut Hole (Alpine) -donuts
Stir Fresh Mongolian Grill (Rancho Bernardo) -Mongolian
Subway (Alpine, La Mesa and other locations) – sub sandwiches
Suerte Cantina (Sycuan) - Mexican
Sunrise Deli (Spring Valley) – delicatessen
Sunshine Pancake House (La Mesa) – pancakes, waffles, crepes, omelets
Surf and Soul (Roland) – seafood and soul food
Surfing Crab (Escondido) – seafood boils, South Carolina-style
Surfrider Pizza (La Mesa) – pizza
Surfside Fish House (Scripps Ranch) – seafood
Su Pan Bakery (El Cajon, Poway and San Marcos) – Mexican cakes and breads
Swami’s Café (La Mesa) – salads, soups, burgers, wraps, sandwiches ,smoothies, juices, breakfast and lunch
Tamarind Thai (La Mesa) – Thai
Tandoori Vibes (SDSU College area) – Indian
Tarbosh (El Cajon) – Syrian and Mediterranean
Taste of Africa Cuisine (SDSU College area) – Somali / African
Taste of Egypt Café (Grantville) – Egyptian
Taste of Himalayas (El Cajon) - Nepalese
Terramar Mexican Kitchen (Ramona) – Mexican and seafood
Testo Pepesto (El Cajon) - Italian
Texas Roadhouse (El Cajon) – barbecue
Tommy’s Pizza and Subs (Santee) – sub sandwiches and pizza
Tong Sake House (Poway) - Korean, sushi bar, ramen
Tony Gwynn's Sports Pub (Jamul Casino) – burgers, brews, sandwiches, pizza, tacos, and more
Tour de Tapas (La Mesa) -- tapas, European bites
The Trails Eatery (San Carlos) – American, breakfast and lunch
Trieu Chao (City Heights) - Cambodian
Trolley Stop Deli (La Mesa) – deli sandwiches
Tropifruit Juice Bar (El Cajon) – juices, sandwiches, bagels, smoothies
Urbane Cafe (El Cajon) – sandwiches, salads, soups
Vibes Sushi Bar and Grill (Ramona) – Japanese
Viewpoint Neighborhood Kitchen (Sycuan) – Southern California cuisine
Village Vino (Kensington) – wine bar with tapas, flatbreads, and more
Wei Wei Asian Express (La Mesa and other locations) - Asian
Woodstock's Pizza (SDSU college area) -- pizza
Wrap Shack (Santee and El Cajon) – wraps
Yanni’s Bar and Grill (Scripps Ranch) – Northern Mediterranean
Yogurt Mill (La Mesa) – frozen yogurt
Zad, Mediterranean (Spring Valley) -Mediterranean
Zest Wine Bistro (Lemon Grove) – International winds, charcuterie, and tapas
Recent comments