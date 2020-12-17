SIX TIPS FOR BEATING THE BLUES AND MANAGING YOUR DEPRESSION

By Stanley Popovich

December 17, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) -- With the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in increased stress, anxiety and fear, it can be challenging to manage your depression and other mental health issues.

As the shutdowns and quarantines drag on, many people are at the end of their rope and do not know what to do. Nowadays, depression and fear is the norm.

Here are some techniques that a person can use to help manage their depression and loneliness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

1. Challenge your negative thinking with positive statements and realistic thinking: When encountering thoughts that make you fearful or depressed, challenge those thoughts by asking yourself questions that will maintain objectivity and common sense. Focus on the reality of your situation and not on your thoughts.

2. Take a break: Some people get depressed and have a difficult time getting through the day. When this happens, a person should take a deep breath and try to find something to do to get their mind off of the problem. A person could take a walk, listen to some music, read the newspaper, or do an activity that will give them a fresh perspective on things.

3. Use Self-Visualization: Sometimes, we can get anxious over a task that we will have to perform in the near future. When this happens, visualize yourself doing the task in your mind. For instance, you have to play in the championship volleyball game in front of a large group of people in the next few days. Before the big day comes, imagine yourself playing the game in your mind. By doing this, you will be better prepared when the time comes.

4. Carry a small notebook of positive statements with you: Whenever you come across an affirmation that makes you feel good, write it down in a small notebook that you can carry around with you in your pocket. Whenever you feel depressed, open up your small notebook and read those statements.

5. Take advantage of the help that is available around you: If possible, talk to a professional who can help you manage your fears and anxieties. They will be able to provide you with additional advice and insights on how to deal with your current problem.

6. Take it one day at a time: Instead of worrying about how you will get through the rest of the week or month, try to focus on today. Each day can provide us with different opportunities to learn new things and that includes learning how to deal with your problems.

Stan Popovich is the author of the popular managing fear book, “A Layman’s Guide To Managing Fear”. For more information about Stan’s book and to get some free mental health advice, please visit Stan’s website at http://www.managingfear.com