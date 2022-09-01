SOME EVACUATIONS LIFTED: BORDER32 FIRE IS 14% CONTAINED

By Miriam Raftery

September 1, 2022 (San Diego's East County) -- Firefighters have held the #Border32Fire to 4,438 acres today, only slightly more than last night, thanks to the courageous efforts of crews working in extreme fire conditions overnight. The fire is now 14% contained, thanks to milder fire activity today. Find links below to our coverage of the harrowing conditions faced by firefighters.

Tonight, starting at 6:30 p.m. residents in the following areas are being allowed to return home, the Sheriff has announced:

West of Cochera Via Drive

East of Potrero Valley Road

Residents returning to Potrero must enter from eastbound State Route 94. Those returning to Dulzura must enter from westbound State Route 94.

The following road closures remain in effect until further notice:

State Route 94 at Forest Gate Road (open to residents only)

State Route 94 at Potrero Valley Road

Round Potrero Valley Road at Potrero Valley Road

Eastbound 94 at Otay Lakes Road (open to residents only)

Eastbound 94 at Barrett Lake Road

Two East County Magazine photojournalists, Josh Stotler and Nadin Abbott, have been on the scene covering the extreme fire conditions.

More than 1,500 residents had to evacuate their homes due to the Border 32 Fire, which broke out on Wednesday, Aug. 31 in Dulzura.

Damage inspectors are still doing assessment, but at least 3 homes were destroyed, as well as 6 outbuildings, sheds or barns, 3 RVs, and 1 commercial building. Crews are mopping up hot spots and continuing to build containment lines.

For those of you who own farms or ranches, the county will begin issues agricultural passes with applicants beginning next week to allow limited access during future emergencies to tend livestock or crops. Read more: https://www.eastcountymagazine.org/county-approves-agricultural-passes-give-farmers-and-ranchers-access-during-fires-or-other-disasters

