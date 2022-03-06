SPARTANS POWER PAST SDSU BASEBALL 7-3

Source: goaztecs.com

Photo courtesy goaztecs.com

April 10, 2022 (San Diego) - Visiting San José State used the long ball on Sunday to fuel its 7-3 victory over San Diego State in the finale of a Mountain West weekend series at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

The Spartans (18-15, 9-6 MW) belted three homers, including two in the late innings, to help erase a 2-1 deficit and complete their second sweep of the Aztecs (7-24, 1-14 MW) this season.

Making his second consecutive start and first on a weekend, Chris Canada pitched 6 1/3 innings for the Scarlet and Black, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks against four strikeouts but did not factor in the decision.

Canada took the mound in the top of the seventh and induced a flyout to Hunter Dorraugh. However, the Aztec left-hander exited moments later after issuing a walk to Clayton Bowling.

Jacob Flores was promptly summoned from the bullpen but faced just two batters as Jack Colette and Makena Olaso greeted the SDSU reliever with back-to-back doubles. Olaso’s two-bagger plated Bowling and Colette, putting SJSU in front for good, 3-2.

Eldridge Armstrong entered at this juncture and got Danny Zimmerman to flyout before Theo Hardy smacked a two-run homer to right, giving the visitors a 5-2 cushion.

The Aztecs responded with a run in the bottom of the seventh when Irvin Weems scored on Charlie Rhee’s base hit through the right side. Previously, Weems singled and stole second, ultimately taking third after Tino Bethancourt beat out a high chopper over the mound towards second base.

However, the Scarlet and Black was unable to draw closer, as new reliever Corey Sanchez took over for Darren Jansen and quickly received a pair of flyouts to prevent further damage.

Leading 5-3, the Spartans gave themselves some additional breathing room in the eighth when Colette blasted the first pitch from Ricky Tibbett over the fence in right center, knocking in pinch runner Jackson Forbes, who entered after Dorraugh beat out a grounder deep in the hole at short.

Later with one out in the ninth, Weems smacked a triple off Sanchez but was left stranded after new reliever Brady Hill came on and induced a pop-up on the infield and a flyout to end the game.

Former Aztec Aaron Eden (4-3), who transferred to San José State this year, started and pitched 6.0 innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk to collect his fourth victory of the season, while Flores (1-3) was tagged with the loss.

SJSU drew first blood in the top of the second after Bowling hit a solo shot over the fence in left field off Canada. However, San Diego State answered with a single marker in the bottom of the frame when Cole Carrigg raced home on Weems’ RBI single. Earlier, Carrigg led off with a walk, stole second and took third on Xavier Carter deep flyout to right.

The Aztecs took a 2-1 lead in the fourth when Poncho Ruiz narrowly avoided the tag at the plate on Brian Leonhardt’s sacrifice fly. Previously, Ruiz led off with a single and advanced to third after Carrigg beat out an infield hit, and the late-arriving throw was mishandled by Zimmerman at first.

Weems led all players with three hits, while Colette and Hardy finished with two apiece in the victory.

San Diego State returns to the diamond on Tuesday, April 12 when it travels across town to face the University of San Diego at Cunningham Field and Fowler Park starting at 6 p.m.

Box