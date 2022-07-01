ECM WINS TRIO OF JOURNALISM AWARDS

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Miriam Raftery and Henri Migala (Elijah McKee, also a winner, was not present)

July 26, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- East County Magazine continues to be recognized for its high quality reporting on news in the public interest in San Diego’s inland region.

On July 21st, the Society of Professional Journalists held its annual journalism awards presentation. East County Magazine received three awards, bringing our total number of professional journalism awards to 140 since our inception in 2008. The winning journalists are Elijah McKee, Henri Migala, and Miriam Raftery.

The latest awards, all for daily reporting, include:

Second place in the education category for an article by Henri Migala and Miriam Raftery on protests over school vaccine and mask mandates, an article that also included an interview with a top doctor at Rady Children’s Hospital addressing parents’ concerns and the risks of COVID-19 to children. Read article.

Elijah McKee received a third place award in the multicultural reporting category for his coverage of the Helping El Cajon Refugees group assisting newly arrived Afghan refugees in El Cajon – also highlighting the urgent need for additional resources. Read article.

Migala and Raftery also earned a third place award for their series on the continuing battle waged by East County communities fighting to block placement of sexually violent predators in neighborhoods with children. Read the five-part series: 1 2 3 4 5

For a full list of winners, visit https://sdspj.files.wordpress.com/2022/07/2022-winners-list-all-1.pdf.