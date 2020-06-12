FIRE INVESTIGATION IN LAKESIDE

East County News Service

June 12, 2020 (Lakeside) – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson detectives are investigating the cause of a fire yesterday in Lakeside, says Sergeant David Chamoo.

Deputies from the Lakeside substation responded at 2:44 p.m. to the 1600 block of Via Elisa Drive for a structure fire that threatened adjacent structures due to strong winds. The officers made evacuation notifications to nearby residences until the fire was extinguished.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

Error message

