SPECIAL EDITION: BREAKING NEWS APRIL 1, 2020

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

April 1, 2020—East County Magazine has the exclusive scoop on astounding major stories breaking today.

Is truth stranger than fiction? You decide. Click any title  to view a description of each, then click "read more" to view the full story. Or click here to view our complete special April 1st edition.

Trust us, you won't want to miss this news!

Hot Coupons

Weddings in East County

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon