SPECIAL EDITION: BREAKING NEWS APRIL 1, 2020

April 1, 2020—East County Magazine has the exclusive scoop on astounding major stories breaking today.
Is truth stranger than fiction? You decide. Click any title to view a description of each, then click "read more" to view the full story. Or click here to view our complete special April 1st edition.
- Seeds of change: entrepreneurship brings revenues to Lemon Grove
- Casa de Oro unveils vision for the future
- Politicians donate pit bull emotional support dog to ECM’s Paul Kruze
- Cajon Valley Union School District announces new film studio division
- Mysterious creature spotted in Julian area
Trust us, you won't want to miss this news!
