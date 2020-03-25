LOCAL COVID-19 RESOURCES CENTER

LOCAL COVID-19 RESOURCE CENTER

East County Magazine's Local Covid-19 resource center is your comprehensive guide to official health information on the coronavirus and local healthcare services.

Our special section also has information on local businesses, restaurants and farms open or operating online. You can also learn where to get help for individuals, families, workers, immigrants, businesses and organizations. Our guide lists help and resources through local cities, San Diego County, California tate and federal sources as well as private and philanthropic organizations.

Help includes grants, loans, stimulus funds, emergency food distributions, rides, seminars for business owners, education resources, activities to do at home, working from home tips, financial relief for renters and homeowners, relief from utility and insurance bills, resources for crime victims, mental health, abuse and addiction services, how to file for unemployment and other aid, scams to avoid, volunteer opporutnities, emergency alert services, and more.

We thank Grossmont Healthcare District for generously underwriting the creation of our Local Covid-19 Resource Center.

HEALTH

GOVERNMENT HEALTH RESOURCES ON COVID-19

COUNTY

STATE

FEDERAL

GLOBAL

LOCAL: GROSSMONT HEALTHCARE DISTRICT RESOURCES

LOCAL CITY RESOURCES FOR RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES

HEALTH CLINICS AND HOSPITALS

HEALTH INSURANCE

HEALTH SERVICES

HELP

ARTS

San Diego Arts + Culture Challenge Fund plans to offer $1.25 million to local arts nonprofit organizations challenged by the coronavirus. Applications will be available in late April at https://www.sandiegoracc.org/

ArtistRelief.org is a coalition of national arts grant makers offering $5,000 grants to individuals in the arts facing dire financial emergencies due to COVID-19.

BUSINESSES

BUSINESSES AND SHOPPING SERVICES OPEN LOCALLY

Local Businesses open as essential services or offering online sales, shipping, curbside service, takeout or delivery:

State and federal mandates: what’s open and closed?

DIAPERS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AND CRIME VICTIMS

EDUCATION AND STUDENTS

EMPLOYEES AND WORKERS: UMEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS AND OTHER HELP

FOOD

HOME ACTIVITIES, FITNESS AND ENTERTAINMENT

HOME OFFICES

HOMELESS

HOMEOWNERS

Property tax relief : request penalty cancellation for late payments by June 30

IMMIGRANTS

Immigrant Relief Fund from San Diego Immigrant Rights Consortium California’s guide for immigrants during COVID-19

California Immigrants Resilience Fund (donate to help immigrants)

INSURANCE RELIEF

Vehicle insurance reductions : Calif Insurance Commissioner orders insurers to lower rates for drivers and businesses affected by COVID-19

RATEPAYERS’ RELIEF ON UTILITY BILLS

RENTERS

RESTAURANTS

Local restaurants open during COVID for takeout, curbside service or delivery: East County Magazine has compiled a guide. East County Magazine has compiled a guide.

RIDES

SCAMS

STIMULUS FUNDS

SHOPPING AND LOCAL BUSINESS SERVICES

Local Businesses: open as essential services or offering online sales, shipping, curbside service, takeout or delivery:

VOLUNTEERING AND GIVING BACK

WILDFIRE AND EMERGENCY ALERTS

East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts ” sign up for free e-mailed alerts (sponsored by Grossmont Healthcare District)

Also follow our EastCountyAlert on Twitter

Cal-Fire alerts on Twitter

Ready San Diego County emergency alerts

County COVID-19 alerts: Text COSD COVID19 to 468-311 to get text alert updates





