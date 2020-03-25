LOCAL COVID-19 RESOURCES CENTER

LOCAL COVID-19 RESOURCE CENTER
East County Magazine's Local Covid-19 resource center is your comprehensive guide to official health information on the coronavirus and local healthcare services.
Our special section also has information on local businesses, restaurants and farms open or operating online. You can also learn where to get help for individuals, families, workers, immigrants, businesses and organizations. Our guide lists help and resources through local cities, San Diego County, California tate and federal sources as well as private and philanthropic organizations.
Help includes grants, loans, stimulus funds, emergency food distributions, rides, seminars for business owners, education resources, activities to do at home, working from home tips, financial relief for renters and homeowners, relief from utility and insurance bills, resources for crime victims, mental health, abuse and addiction services, how to file for unemployment and other aid, scams to avoid, volunteer opporutnities, emergency alert services, and more.
We thank Grossmont Healthcare District for generously underwriting the creation of our Local Covid-19 Resource Center.
To view our local COVID-19 resource center, click here or scroll down.
HEALTH
GOVERNMENT HEALTH RESOURCES ON COVID-19
COUNTY
STATE
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 updates, information, and symptoms
- Federal coronavirus information at Coronavirus.gov
GLOBAL
LOCAL: GROSSMONT HEALTHCARE DISTRICT RESOURCES
- Grossmont Healthcare District COVID-19 safety updates: many helpful resources are listed
- Grossmont’s Herrick Library: links to reliable health information, medical and resource sites
LOCAL CITY RESOURCES FOR RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES
- El Cajon has approved funds for 12 programs to help residents, businesses and the homeless. Check for updates at their COVID-19 webpage.
- La Mesa has a COVID-19 resources page for residents.
- Lemon Grove COVID-19 resource page has updates for residents.
- Poway has small business loans and commercial eviction moratorium
- San Diego city has an extensive COVID-19 page including information on an eviction moratorium for renters and businesses.
- Santee has a COVID-19 page with updates and resources for residents and a separate resource page for Santee businesses.
HEALTH CLINICS AND HOSPITALS
- Grossmont Healthcare District: local clinics and health centers directory
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
- Sharp Rees Stealy Medical Group
- Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente
- Scripps Health
HEALTH INSURANCE
HEALTH SERVICES
- Addiction and rehabilitation : Alcohol and drug prevention and treatment through San Diego County
- Blood donations : San Diego Blood Bank
- Children’s service and child welfare: Child welfare and children’s services from San Diego County
- Mental health: San Diego County Health & Human Services mental health referrals
- Seniors :San Diego County Aging and Independent Services
- Call 2-1-1 for additional help and referrals.
HELP
ARTS
- San Diego Arts + Culture Challenge Fund plans to offer $1.25 million to local arts nonprofit organizations challenged by the coronavirus. Applications will be available in late April at https://www.sandiegoracc.org/.
- ArtistRelief.org is a coalition of national arts grant makers offering $5,000 grants to individuals in the arts facing dire financial emergencies due to COVID-19.
BUSINESSES
- Small business loans and grants
- Calif. Coronavirus response: What business categories are open and closed?
- Essential critical infrastructure workers (full list)
- East County Economic Development Council (ECEDC) free webinar on disaster funding
- ECEDC website has many resources for local small businesses
- Next Door’s Small Business Guide for Coronavirus Relief and Next Door new features to help local businesses market online during the pandemic
- Commercial eviction freezes: Check local city resource pages (see above)
BUSINESSES AND SHOPPING SERVICES OPEN LOCALLY
Local Businesses open as essential services or offering online sales, shipping, curbside service, takeout or delivery:
- Alpine Chamber of Commerce lists its member businesses still in operation during the shutdown.
- Borrego Chamber of Commerce lists businesses that are open or closed on its site.
- Julian Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to buy gift certificates or order items online form local merchants.
- La Mesa Village Association’s COVID-19 webpage lists which retailers, restaurants, and other businesses are still in operation. Scroll down to view them.
- La Mesa Chamber of Commerce lists members that are open with takeout/delivery.
- Lakeside Chamber of Commerce lists restaurants with takeout, curbside service or delivery.
- Restaurants in East County open during COVID for takeout, curbside service or delivery: East County Magazine has compiled a guide.
- San Diego East County Chamber list of busineses operating during COVID shutdowns.
- Santee Chamber of Commerce has a list of restaurants, grocers and food service companies that are operating.
- The City of Santee has a list of Santee businesses that are open.
State and federal mandates: what’s open and closed?
- Calif. Coronavirus response: What business categories are open and closed?
- Essential critical infrastructure workers (full list)
DIAPERS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AND CRIME VICTIMS
- National Domestic Violence Hotline: Call 1-800-799-7233
- Local Resources: Women's Resource Center, Community Resource Center, and North County Lifeline.
- San Diego County District Attorney Victims and Survivors COVID-19 Community Resource List has many helpful links for women and crime victims.
EDUCATION AND STUDENTS
- AP online classes and testing
- Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District COVID-19 updates
- Grossmont Union High School District: homepage has links to distance learning and COVID-19 resources
- Mountain Empire Unified School District homepage has COVID-19 updates
- San Diego State University COVID-19 updates and resources
- San Diego County Office of Education COVID-19 updates
- Student loans: federal coronavirus forbearance
- UC San Diego COVID-19 information
- CSU AND UC college admission changes due to COVID
- Local schools and districts directory: The County Office of Education has a directory to find your child’s school district and individual schools.
EMPLOYEES AND WORKERS: UMEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS AND OTHER HELP
- Unemployment insurance: apply here
- Calif Employment Development Dept. webpage on coronavirus benefits for workers impacted by COVID
- California Fair Employment & Housing
- State of California Employment Development Department
- United Way of San Diego County Worker Assistance Initiative
- Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund
- Unemployment provisions in the CARES Act
FOOD
- Feeding San Diego (Emergency food distribution sites countywide)
- San Diego Food Bank
- Food pantries countywide
- Apply for Cal-Fresh (food stamps)
- Restaurants in East County with curbside takeout/delivery (East County Magazine’s guide)
- Restaurants/chains countywide operating during COVID (San Diego Restaurant Association’s list)
- Farms with local delivery or curbside service
- La Mesa Farmer’s Market On-The Go
- Meals on Wheels
- Food safety, nutrition and wellness tips during COVID from Harvard School of Public Health
- Easy, affordable and healthy eating at home during COVID from UNICEF
HOME ACTIVITIES, FITNESS AND ENTERTAINMENT
- El Cajon Virtual Recreation and Resources site has virtual classes ranging from fitness blenders for all ages to cosmic yoga for kids, as well as many other activities, entertainment and educational resources for families.
- Santee Virtual Activities and Resources site has options ranging from fitness to arts and crafts, cooking, gardening, and links to virtual options ranging from exploring zoos and museums to watching Broadway shows online.
- San Diego County Virtual Recreation Center has indoor and outdoor activities plus virtual video tours of county parks and trails.
- San Diego City Parks Virtual Recreation Center has a 30-day fitness challenge you can do at home.
- Virtual tours of museums and national parks
- Creative at-home options: free online classes in art, music, writing, crafts
- County libraries online
- Gardening:
- Plant your Coronavirus Victory Garden (Mother Earth News)
- How to Jump Start your COVID-19 Victory Garden (Modern Farmer)
- Square Foot Gardening (books for gardening in limited space)
HOME OFFICES
- Working from home tips from Healthline
- Home office online security tips from the Federal Trade Commission
HOMELESS
- Homeless and housing help in San Diego County
- Ending homelessness: overview of San Diego County services
HOMEOWNERS
- Property tax relief: request penalty cancellation for late payments by June 30
IMMIGRANTS
Immigrant Relief Fund from San Diego Immigrant Rights Consortium California’s guide for immigrants during COVID-19
California Immigrants Resilience Fund (donate to help immigrants)
INSURANCE RELIEF
- Vehicle insurance reductions: Calif Insurance Commissioner orders insurers to lower rates for drivers and businesses affected by COVID-19
RATEPAYERS’ RELIEF ON UTILITY BILLS
- SDG&E has several programs to help ratepayers save money during the COVID-19 emergency, and has temporarily suspended shut-offs
- Cox Cable is offering two months of free service during the COVID-19 emergency and other programs to help families in need.
- The Calif Public Utilities consumer protections during COVID page has a list of what other utility companies are doing to help customers, including water districts, phone companies, wireless utilities and more.
RENTERS
- Rent eviction moratorium issued by Governor Newsom
- The Legal Aid Society of San Diego has a fact sheet for tenants and landlords about local and statewide eviction moratoriums.
- Local restaurants open during COVID for takeout, curbside service or delivery: East County Magazine has compiled a guide.
RIDES
- Facilitating Access to Coordinated Transportation (FACT): FACT gives free rides in San Diego County for seniors age 60+, persons with disabilities, students, veterans, and other residents who need assistance to make essential trips for medical needs or grocery needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Call (888) 924-3228
- Jewish Family Services has a list of several transportation options for older adults in San Diego County.
- La Mesa’s Rides4Neighbors offers rides for seniors and disabled people who are no long able to drive, for medical visits and grocery trips.
- Metropolitan Transit Service (MTS) has a revised scheduled for trolleys and busses.
SCAMS
- Coronavirus scam alerts from Federal Trade Commission on bogus cures and treatments
- Coronavirus financial scams info from U.S. Treasury Dept.
- San Diego District attorney’s warning on COVID scams
STIMULUS FUNDS
SHOPPING AND LOCAL BUSINESS SERVICES
Local Businesses: open as essential services or offering online sales, shipping, curbside service, takeout or delivery:
- La Mesa Village Association’s COVID-19 webpage lists which retailers, restaurants, and other businesses are still in operation. Scroll down to view them.
VOLUNTEERING AND GIVING BACK
- Californians All: The State of California's site with volunteer opportunites statewide
- Donate medical supplies to Sharp Grossmont Hospital
- Donate medical supplies to Family Health Centers of San Diego
- Donate blood at the San Diego Blood Bank (by appointment only)
- Donate food to San Diego Food Bank or Feeding San Diego (virtual food drives available)
- Donate to provide rent relief to families in San Diego County
- Support fellow San Diegans through the San Diego Foundation COVID-19 Community Response Fund
- Donate to the United Way of San Diego County Worker Assistance Initiative
WILDFIRE AND EMERGENCY ALERTS
- East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts” sign up for free e-mailed alerts (sponsored by Grossmont Healthcare District)
Also follow our EastCountyAlert on Twitter
- Cal-Fire alerts on Twitter
- Ready San Diego County emergency alerts
- County COVID-19 alerts: Text COSD COVID19 to 468-311 to get text alert updates
