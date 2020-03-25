LOCAL COVID-19 RESOURCES CENTER

LOCAL COVID-19 RESOURCE CENTER

East County Magazine's Local Covid-19 resource center is your comprehensive guide to official health information on the coronavirus and local healthcare services.

Our special section also has information on local businesses, restaurants and farms open or operating online. You can also learn where to get help for individuals, families, workers, immigrants,  businesses and organizations. Our guide lists help and resources through local cities, San Diego County, California tate and federal sources as well as private and philanthropic organizations.

Help includes grants, loans, stimulus funds,  emergency food distributions, rides, seminars for business owners, education resources, activities to do at home, working from home tips, financial relief for renters and homeowners, relief from utility and insurance bills, resources for crime victims, mental health, abuse and addiction services, how to file for unemployment and other aid, scams to avoid, volunteer opporutnities, emergency alert services, and more.

We thank Grossmont Healthcare District for generously underwriting the creation of our Local Covid-19 Resource Center.

HEALTH

HEALTH

   GOVERNMENT HEALTH RESOURCES ON COVID-19

     COUNTY

     STATE

     FEDERAL

     GLOBAL

LOCAL: GROSSMONT HEALTHCARE DISTRICT RESOURCES

      LOCAL CITY RESOURCES FOR RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES   

  • El Cajon has approved funds for 12 programs to help residents, businesses and the homeless. Check for updates at their COVID-19 webpage.
  • La Mesa has a COVID-19 resources page for residents.
  • Lemon Grove COVID-19 resource page has updates for residents.
  • Poway has small business loans and commercial eviction moratorium
  • San Diego city has an extensive COVID-19 page including information on an eviction moratorium for renters and businesses.
  • Santee has a COVID-19 page with updates and resources for residents and a separate resource page for Santee businesses.

HEALTH CLINICS AND HOSPITALS

HEALTH INSURANCE

HEALTH SERVICES

HELP

ARTS

BUSINESSES 

BUSINESSES AND SHOPPING SERVICES OPEN LOCALLY

Local Businesses open as essential services or offering online sales, shipping, curbside service, takeout or delivery:

State and federal mandates: what’s open and closed?

    DIAPERS

     DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AND CRIME VICTIMS

     EDUCATION AND STUDENTS 

EMPLOYEES AND WORKERS:  UMEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS AND OTHER HELP

      FOOD   

      HOME ACTIVITIES, FITNESS AND ENTERTAINMENT

      HOME OFFICES

      HOMELESS

      HOMEOWNERS

IMMIGRANTS

Immigrant Relief Fund from San Diego Immigrant Rights Consortium California’s guide for immigrants during COVID-19

California Immigrants Resilience Fund (donate to help immigrants)

INSURANCE RELIEF

      RATEPAYERS’ RELIEF ON UTILITY BILLS

  • SDG&E has several programs to help ratepayers save money during the COVID-19 emergency, and has temporarily suspended shut-offs
  • Cox Cable is offering two months of free service during the COVID-19 emergency and other programs to help families in need.
  • The Calif Public Utilities consumer protections during COVID page has a list of what other utility companies are doing to help customers, including water districts, phone companies, wireless utilities and more.

     RENTERS

     RESTAURANTS

     RIDES  

SCAMS

     STIMULUS FUNDS

SHOPPING AND LOCAL BUSINESS SERVICES

Local Businesses: open as essential services or offering online sales, shipping, curbside service, takeout or delivery:

VOLUNTEERING AND GIVING BACK

WILDFIRE AND EMERGENCY ALERTS

Also follow our EastCountyAlert on Twitter

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



 


Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis.

