INDEX OF FACEBOOK JOURNALISM PROJECT GRANT-FUNDED ARTICLES, PROGRAMS AND RESOURCES

Updated August 11, 2020
Our Facebook Project grant has so far enabled East County Magazine to create over 150 original local news articles on COVID-19 local impacts and innovations, as well as emergency and crisis reporting. We also created and/or expanded community resource sections and guides, converted our radio show to virtual broadcasts, and launched our virtual community "Movers, Shakers and Events" series, with more virtual events including candidate forums coming soon.
Below is an index of these grant projects:
- COVID-19 local journalism
- Emergencies and crisis reporting
- Community resources in the COVID-19 era
- Virtual community forums
REPORTING ON COVID-19 LOCAL IMPACTS AND ISSUES
African American community impacts
Assessing the impact of COVID-19 on the San Diego African American community: Part two, interview with Dr. Rodney G. Hood, president of the Multicultural Health Foundation
NAACP San Diego: Fighting for social justice in a COVID-19 environment
Assessing the Impact of COVID-19 on the San Diego African American community: part one, interview with Dr. Suznane Affalo,Medical Director, Alliance Health Clinic
Rev. Harris protests cuts to library funding during COVID-19 on birthday of Malcolm X
Arts and Music
Theaters in the time of COVID (impacts on local community theaters)
Santee’s Off Broadway Live wlll start singing again July 31 at new outdoor space
Surviving on the edge: A local music company and nonprofit finds innovative solutions in a COVID-19 world
Agricultural/Rural
County eases rules for wineries after ECM report, but imposes curfew for restaurants and bars
Winery owners say shutdown of local bars unfair to rural wineries, threatens to crush burgeoning wine industry
Cheers! Wineries reopen across East County
Local farmers and ranchers grow new business models during pandemic
Business and labor
County shows improvements in COVID-19, but not yet enough to allow reopenings
Indoor dining and these other businesses must shutdown for three weeks
County orders shutdown of bars, wineries and breweries, halts reopening of other businesses
CA and other states order bars closed in some areas, San Diego cracks down on violators
California to hold delayed BAR exam online, lower score for passage and issue provisional licenses
Julian welcomes businesses back
Attorney has tips on filing loss claims due to rioting or pandemic
Rebuild La Mesa: Go Fund Me Account raises more than $160,000
Bad hair days are over: County and state approve reopening of barber shops and salons
Unemployment hits 30.1% countywide; high rates in several East County communities
Government, healthcare groups and community leaders react to restaurant and retail reopenings
State approves San Diego County plan to reopen dine-in restaurants and in-store retail shopping
Domestic abuse
Domestic abuse victims’ advocates see rise in first-time complaints during pandemic
Education
How safe are childcare centers and schools during pandemic? Educators and parents grapple with uncertainties
Schools in San Diego and other counties on state watch list cannot reopen until virus rates drop for two weeks, state orders
National educators, doctors and teachers formally oppose Trump threat to force reopening of schools
Cajon Valley School District’s bumpy road to a post COVID-19 school year
Local governments and political leaders responses to COVID-19 crisis
La Mesa City Council weighs CARES Act relief for renters and businesses
Poway Mayor Vaus proposes plan to let fitness activities and worship services use parks during COVID shutdown
El Cajon starts small business grant program, allows businesses such as barbers, salons and retailers to move outdoors
COVID-19 becomes key political issue in East County elections
El Cajon approves rent and utility assistance
Santee Council responds to racist mask incidents (Related: Santee Loves: residents rally in vehicles to stand against hate)
Supervisors to vote on accelerated reopening plan after Gov.Newsom announces guidelines
La Mesa approves reopening some parks, waiving business license fees, and relief with CARES Act funds
In town hall, local leaders answer questions over COVID-19 and reopening local venues
Healthcare
Innovation and COVID-19: Latest research findings on treatments, vaccines and antibodies testing (includes research and vaccine trials underway here in San Diego)
The drive to create therapies and vaccines for COVID-19:interview with Carolyn Hawley, Vice President of BIOCOM Communications, life sciences industry association in San Diego
European Union may ban U.S. travelers due to failure to reduce COVID-19: San Diego has 8 community outbreaks, reopenings halted
Exclusive interview: Naval Medical Center commander addresses healthcare access during pandemic
As COVID-19 cases spike nationally and statewide, County health officials ask public and businesses to help prevent outbreaks
COVID-19 survivor Will Rodriguez Kennedy, county Democratic party chair, speaks out
Healthcare in a COVID-19 world: access for veterans
Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients needed to help others locally
COVID-19 disrupts regular healthcare, but elective surgeries can resume
Helping those in need
Feeding the hungry amid the pandemic: interview with Jim Floros, San Diego Food Bank’s president
2-1-1 San Diego offers hep with food, housing, utility bills and more during pandemic
East County rallies to help the needy during COVID-19 pandemic
Standing together against racism in Santee with COVID-compliant protest
Homeless
Crisis House gets extension from city of El Cajon on relocation aid
Plans for emergency sleeping cabins for women and children move forward in El Cajon
Amid pandemic, El Cajon ends lease with Crisis House, putting services for homeless people and domestic violence survivors at risk
Housing
Will bills to protect against foreclosure win passage in time to save homes and businesses? What you need to know to protect your property
Santee ends eviction moratorium for COVID-19 impacted tenants
Immigrants and refugees
Survivors of torture vulnerable during pandemic
Latino community
County takes steps to address COVID-19 disparities in local Latino communities after ECM reports, but the problem is nationwide and systemic
Why are Latinos disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 in San Diego County?
Mental health
Mental health in a COVID-19 world: How to get help
YMCA provides community outreach and affordable mental health services
Middle Eastern community
Lack of data collection blocks access to assess COVID-19 impacts on local Middle Eastern communities
Arab Americans are an invisible ethnic group with it comes to healthcare disparities (firsthand account by Dr. Raed Al Nasser, president, San Diego Chapter, Arab American Medical Association Association)
Syrian family struggles to cope with COVID-19
Miscellaneous
Couples can now host weddings, but receptions are restricted
Native Americans
Kumeyaay protest halts dynamite blasting at border wall during pandemic
Casino Pauma remains temporarily closed for safety of its employees and guests
Viejas Casino opening balances economic need and public safety
Jamul Casino to begin phased reopening on May 18
Two more local casinos plan reopenings, but county public health officer opposes plans
A winning bet? Viejas Casino prepares to reopen with changes to protect guests
Nonprofits
How will the YMCA survive the COVID-19 pandemic? (youth and community services)
Donors help sustain Noah Homes, nonprofit hard-hit by COVID-19 shutdown and state budget cuts (serves developmentally disabled adults)
Accessing programs and services amid a pandemic: Boys and Girls Clubs of East County adapt to challenges (serves disadvantaged youths)
Religion
Churches defy Governor’s shutdown of indoor services; lawsuit also filed challenging ban on singing
EMERGENCY NEWS COVERAGE
Including fires, riots, and other crises
Brush fires
Local firefighters dispatched to battle Apple Fire in Riverside, thousands evacuated
Illegal fireworks spark fires amid a barrage of complaints
Illegal bonfires heighten risks as fire season arrives
Brush fire in Santee closes highway exits
Prescribed burn in Cuyamaca area did not jump containment lines, Cal Fire says, but extra resources dispatched
Emergency preparedness
SDG&E holds drive-through wildfire safety fairs
San Miguel Fire District freezes non-essential expenses due to COVID-19
Fourth of July forecast: fire weather and rip currents
Fireworks are illegal to own or use in San Diego County: here are safe alternatives
Navy ship fire (air pollution alert)
Naval ship fire prompts County air quality warnings
Racial justice protests and riots
Officer charged in La Mesa trolley stop incident that sparked protest, riot leaves force: but questions of transparency and accountability remain
Man arrested for battery of protesters in La Mesa: ECM photographer also attacked
A pastor brings spiritual relief to those in need during riots
Peaceful Unity Rally roars into La Mesa
La Mesa Council votes for independent investigation of protests and riot responses, hears heated comments from public
Exclusive: ECM interview La Mesa Mayor and Police Chief on protest preparations and riot response
City under siege: La Mesa release timeline and narrative on night of protest, riot and arson
Man charged with having Molotov cocktail explosives during riot in La Mesa
Charges dropped against Amaurie Johnson after body cam footage fails to back officer’s account: incident sparked protests May 30 that ended in riot
Confrontations heighten racial tensions in Santee
La Mesa leaders address unrest, promise review, end of chokehold at press conference
After burning, banks services impacted by branch closures
Photographer hit with pepper spray shares front-line experience covering protest in La Mesa
FBI seeks information on people inciting violence and committing acts of violence during protests and civil unrest
California National Guard deployed in downtown La Mesa
Attorney calls for “justice” for grandmother shot in forehead with projectile during protest at La Mesa Police station
Hundreds at Balboa Park protest strive to keep the peace
Aftermath of La Mesa protests and riots leave residents wondering who is to blame
Stores close down, barricade doors and board up windows to prepare for protesters
Saving La Mesa: Residents rallied to protect and restore city
Silent protest held at home of LMPD officer in controversial stop
Protest against police violence turns fiery in La Mesa
Protesters call on San Diego Mayor Faulconer to ban chokeholds by police
Rev. Shane Harris brings support to family of George Floyd and fights for reforms to halt police killings
Local family emergency relief
Campo family suffers deadly crash: fundraiser started to help survivors
COMMUNITY RESOURCE SECTIONS
Local COVID-19 Resource Center (expanded and updated with grant)
Local Guide to Farms and Farm-Fresh Products Sold Directly To Consumers (created and updated with grant)
Guide to Local Restaurants Offering Dine-In, Takeout or Delivery (updated with grant)
VIRTUAL EVENTS
East County Movers, Shakers & Newsmakers virtual community forum aired on KNSJ radio, was posted on our news site and on Facebook. Speakers:
- Dr. William Tseng, top regional COVID-19 expert fields questions offers updates on treatments, and shares insights on why San Diego has a low mortality rate
- Robyn Herrick, SDG&E, on drive-through wildfire safety fairs coming up
- East County Magazine Editor Miriam Raftery, on changes to county grant due to ECM reporting, making more businesses and nonprofits eligible
(More virtual forums are planned, plus candidate forums in August and September)
