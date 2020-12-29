YEAR IN REVIEW: TOP NEWS STORIES IN 2020

By Miriam Raftery

December 29, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – The most tumultuous year in recent memory began with the resignation of a local Congressman and the announcement that across the globe, China cancelled its Lunar New Year celebrations to mark the incoming Year of the Rat and ordered quarantine of 25 million people due to a dangerous new strain of coronavirus.

Who could have imagined that the coming year would lead to a worldwide pandemic, widespread quarantines and economic lockdowns impacting virtually everyone?

In addition, 2020 brought racial unrest, a riot in La Mesa, wildfires, and contentious elections, both locally and nationally. But there’s one point on which we can all agree: we’re glad 2020 is finally over!

Below are the most significant news stories that impacted East County residents each month during this challenging year.

January

After pleading guilty to diverting campaign funds for personal use, Congressman Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) resigned, leaving constituents without representation for the rest of the year.

The first two cases of COVID-19 in Southern California were diagnosed as the novel coronavirus swiftly spread around the nation and the world.

Strides were made to help the homeless when El Cajon’s city manager challenged other East County cities and the County to do more to serve homeless people. Supervisors agreed to seek sites for shelters in unincorporated areas, though COVID-19 later disrupted this effort. Rev. Shane Harris successfully pushed to document foster youths in the annual homeless count in January.

The Cajon Valley School District filed a lawsuit in Superior Court against Trustee Jill Barto for various alleged wrongdoings. Shortly after, she sued the district in federal court alleging violation of her rights.

Lawsuits sought to overturn AB 5, the new labor law that targeted gig workers. Though intended to force big companies such as Uber to provide benefits to workers by reclassifying them as employees, the new law proved devastating to many gig workers such as actors and musicians. Little did they suspect that an even worse threat to their careers was looming for many, shortly before COVID-19 led to cancellation of virtually all live entertainment venues.

February

On February 19, County Supervisors voted to declare a local emergency after confirmation of the first few COVID-19 cases in San Diego.

Members of the Campo Indian tribe alleged violation of their rights by tribal leadership in its approval of a controversial wind project, but the tribal chair refused to recognize a petition seeking a revote.

The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump ended with the Senate voting for acquittal in February. How differently might the year have turned out if the Senate had voted to convict and Mike Pence had become President? We will never know.

A local judge ordered disgraced former El Cajon Councilman Ben Kalasho and his wife to pay a $300,000 settlement in a fraud and harassment case filed by two beauty queens and a taco shop owner, ending the high-profile litigation.

In Santee, a public workshop on Fanita Ranch sparked concerns over wildfire evacuation safety if the massive housing project is built.

March

In the 50th district vacated by disgraced Congressman Duncan Hunter, Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar and Republican Darrell Issa won their March primary races. Issa infamously dismissed COVID-19 as a crisis “manufactured” by Democrats in a March 3 fundraising letter. Two days later, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency after over 9,000 COVID-19 cases and the first death of COVID occurred in California.

Former State Senator Joel Anderson and Poway Mayor Steve Vaus , both Republicans, advanced to a November run-off to fill the seat soon to be vacated by Dianne Jacob, who served for over 25 years. Jacob, who leaves in early January 2021 due to term limits, leaves behind big shoes to fill in District 2, which includes most of East County.

Two young Democratic women, Sara Jacobs and Georgette Gomez , won their primary races and advancement to a November run-off to represent the 53rd Congressional District, which includes portions of East County.

By March 13, President Trump declared a national emergency , but did not impose mandatory lockdowns or mask wearing, as many other nations did, as the virus surged.

After restaurants shut down, ECM created a guide to local restaurants offering take-out and delivery in an effort to support local businesses. We updated it several times since to show outdoor dining options, though by year’s end restaurants were back to take-out and delivery only.

In other March news, former Rep. Hunter was sentenced to 11 months in prison, plus alcohol rehab, but his term was delayed due to COVID-19.

One bright spot in an otherwise grim month came as a new vision took shape for reimagining Casa de Oro.

Internationally, the coronavirus lockdown proved to have one benefit: pollution dropped around the world and wildlife populations started rebounding.

By month’s end, President Trump had signed a stimulus bill to help struggling households and businesses – even as the U.S. became the nation with the most COVID-19 cases on earth.

April

The State Superintendent of Education called for schools to stay closed for the rest of the school year. East County students began distance learning. The County banned all gatherings and urged everyone to wear masks.

Some chafed at the restrictions, as hundreds of people converged at a “freedom rally” downtown calling on the state to reopen businesses and schools. That didn’t happen in April, but the County did reopen beaches for swimmers and water sports, providing some reprieve for home-bound residents in quarantine.

May

Racial justice and protests topped even the pandemic in the headlines for May.

The month began with face covering mandated , not merely advised, countywide on May 1. The County also launched mobile-COVID testing sites to address racial disparities.

A Santee shopper wearing a KKK hood and a swastika mask prompted a storm of outrage on social media, just weeks before the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis sparked racial justice protests nationwide. Some Santee residents responded by organizing a Santee Loves rally to stand against hate.

In the start of a roller-coaster cycle for businesses, the Governor allowed some non-essential businesses to open, but only for curbside pickups. Later in the month, broader re-openings were authorized for pickups only, including shopping malls and offices and restaurants in counties with low COVID-19 rates. The state soon approved San Diego’s plan to reopen dine-in restaurants. Tribal casinos announced reopening plans, against the wishes of county health officials, rolling out improved safety steps. Bringing an end to bad hair days, temporarily, hair salons were allowed to reopen.

We also documented efforts to help those in need in East County, such as sewing masks, collecting food and honoring healthcare workers. We profiled heroes such as Killian Colin , an Iraqi immigrant, donating his time to make masks for healthcare workers, Navajo Indians and people in refugee camps south of the border.

In Sacramento, a bill to exempt most writers, photographers and musicians from AB 5 labor requirements had its first hearing in Sacramento, bringing hope for relief that couldn’t come too soon.

In late May, the killing of George Floyd , a black man, by a white police officer in Minneapolis triggered protests across the nation, including our region.

June June

The National Guard was deployed to protect downtown La Mesa. Protests and confrontations with Defend East County members, a group formed with a mission to protect against looting, heightened racial tensions in Santee. Soon after, thousands marched for justice in Santee, where the city council grappled to better address racial concerns, ultimately passing a resolution denouncing racism.

There were bright spots amid the chaos. A Rebuild La Mesa fund had raised over $160,000 just six days after the riot, ultimately bringing in much more to help businesses damaged or destroyed. A team of artists painted murals on boarded up storefronts, bringing beauty back to the downtown village. A peaceful “Unity Rally” of motorcyclists roared into La Mesa, where a photo of the LMPD Chief Walt Vasquez hugging a black motorcyclist went viral.

La Mesa Police dropped charges against Amaurie Johnson, after body cam footage failed to back a police officer’s account of the controversial stop that inflamed racial tensions days before the riot. ECM interviewed La Mesa’s mayor and police chief on the protest preparations and riot responses. In a virtual meeting, the city council fielded heated comments from the public and voted for an independent investigation

In other June news, a new SANDAG report found black and Hispanic communities hardest hit by the health and economic crisis. An ECM report found that a lack of data blocked assessment of COVID-19 impacts on Middle Eastern communities in our region.

El Cajon made it easier for sidewalk cafes to open, but the city ended its long-time lease with Crisis House. By year’s end, the city’s only walk-in homeless services center had moved to Santee. The Cajon Valley Union School District found a bumpy road to its new school year during the pandemic, after the state and county approved schools to reopen, leaving educators to grapple with new learning realities.

A controversial proposed housing development went down in flames over wildfire evacuation concerns, when County Supervisors rejected the sprawling Lilac Hills Ranch. Kumeyaay Indians staged a protest near Campo against the border wall, briefly halting dynamiting of an area that tribal members say contains sacred remains.

An ECM special report led to a major change in business closure policies after winery owners called the shutdown of bars unfair to rural wineries (an action that could have crushed the local wine industry). After ECM brought this disparity to the attention of county officials, the county eased the rules for wineries.

July July

Christian Youth Theater wound up in the news spotlight in July over alleged sexual abuse of students and racial bias. Based in El Cajon, CYT shut down all local programs indefinitely, laid off most staff and ended the Russell family’s leadership of the popular, but troubled, theater program.

A nonprofit group and neighbors of the proposed Campo Wind project filed a lawsuit aiming to halt the energy development.

Amaurie Johnson filed a lawsuit against La Mesa alleging police misconduct.

With funding from a Facebook Journalism Project grant, ECM provided in-depth reporting on the pandemic locally including a two-part series on impacts to the African-American community (part 1, part 2), the struggles of a Syrian refugee family amid the pandemic, the negative impacts on survivors of torture locally, healthcare disparities among Arab-Americans, and steps the county was taking to reduce COVID-19 in Latino communities after ECM’s early reporting on these disparities.

ECM also reported on how COVID-19 shutdowns are impacting local nonprofits as they work to find new funding sources with gatherings, programs and classes largely shut down. We profiled the impacts on Noah Homes, the East County Boys and Girls Clubs, the YMCA, and others. We also covered the crisis facing local theaters due to the COVID-19 shutdowns.

One of our most important reports revealed fatal flaws in the county’s relief plan for local businesses and nonprofits that made most of them ineligible, such as requiring a business license even though the county no longer issues business licenses in unincorporated areas. Our report led to changes in the rules to allow many more businesses and nonprofits to qualify for much-needed relief.

We covered efforts of local cities to help residents such as Cares Act aid in Lemon Grove and an El Cajon grant program for small businesses. We profiled the San Diego Food Bank’s Herculean efforts to expand feeding the hungry amid the pandemic. As mental health and depression issues increased due to the quarantine and mounting economic pressures, we published tips on how to get help accessing mental health services.

To provide hope for the future, ECM investigated local research efforts to find treatments for COVID-19 as well as vaccines and antibodies testing.

How safe are child care centers and schools during the pandemic? An ECM special report provided facts and data as of July.

Churches pushed back against shutdowns of indoor services and a ban on singing, filing a lawsuit against the state.

In a win for environmentalists in July, County Supervisors opted not to appeal a court ruling that found its climate action plan inadequate.

August August

SDG&E power outages during triple-digit heat and storms aimed to prevent wildfires, but sparked anger among residents who said their safety was put at risk to protect the utility from liability.

ECM hosted our first virtual “East County Movers, Shakers and Newsmakers” event featuring a top local medical expert on COVID-19 and an SDG&E representative on drive-through wildfire safety fairs.

Nationally, showing a sharp divide over how to handle the COVID-19 crisis, Joe Biden accepted the Democratic presidential nomination, promising to bring America together, at the first virtual convention. President Donald Trump accepted the Republican nomination in a live event without masks or social distancing. ECM co-sponsored a debate among Congressional candidates Darrell Issa and Ammar Campa—Najjar hosted by the League of Women Voters, showing divergent views on COVID-19 relief, police reforms, healthcare, immigration, the economy and more.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells drew both praise and condemnation when he urged police to defy state and county public health laws and regulations by not enforcing business shutdown or masking orders. The County charged a Ramona gym owner for defying shutdown orders.

As racial justice protests continued, a man was arrested for battery of protesters in La Mesa, where an ECM photographer was also physically attacked. After the retirement of Chief Vasquez, La Mesa named Captain Matt Nicholas as interim chief and announced a nationwide search for a new police chief.

The homeless crisis drew action from local cities. In August, El Cajon approved emergency sleeping cabins for homeless women and children. La Mesa created a citizens committee on homelessness. La Mesa also approved CARES Act aid for renters, businesses and the homeless.

ECM special reports highlighted the risk of foreclosure and steps to protect properties, as well as how high prices and low inventory put the squeeze on homebuyers despite the pandemic.

Another health crisis continued to rage: county officials warned of a rise in Fentanyl fatalities tied to counterfeit drugs.

At the end of July, the Governor announced most businesses could reopen, with limitations.

In other August news, former Congressman Hunter’s wife, Margaret, was sentenced to probation, avoiding prison after pleading guilty and cooperating with prosecutors. ECM won awards for our coverage of Cajon Valley Union School District finances and the resignation in 2019 of El Cajon Councilman Ben Kalasho.

The San Diego Padres made Major League history with four grand slams in a single game, finally giving us all something to cheer about.